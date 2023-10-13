The term "red flag" has developed over the years when it comes to dating and relationships. It used to be a quick way to describe an actually alarming quality about someone, but now, it's evolved into a blanket term to call out anything we just don't like personally.
With this modern definition, one person's red flag could be another person's green (or even beige) flag. Knowing this made me curious to see the responses on this thread from AskReddit where u/Cerseiriously asked, "What’s a red flag you don’t mind so much in a potential S.O.?" Here are some of the hottest takes:
1. "Someone who doesn't like animals. Some people believe they must have no soul. They could've had a traumatic experience with one or just have a phobia."
2. "Having friends of the opposite sex. I don't understand why people act like it's a big deal."
"A lot of people are sexist as hell and think the only reason you'd spend time with someone of the opposite sex is because you're hoping to bone."
3. "I don't mind some mild (MILD!) possessiveness. In fact, I think it's kind of hot. I blame all the Wattpad stories I consumed during my formative years."
4. "I find the lack of social media extremely attractive. There is nothing less appealing than a guy begging for likes."
5. "Being with someone meaner than me. My wife will always let the restaurant know when my order is wrong."
6. "Someone who can't cook. I prefer to have total management of the kitchen."
"I'm the same, but with kitchen cleaning. There's my method of cleaning, and then there's all the wrong ones."