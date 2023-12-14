Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    17 Chaotic Photos Of Wild Things Rich People Looked At, Shrugged, And Said, "Of Course I'll Buy It"

    These things are expensive and trashy at the same time.

    Kelsie Hammond
    by Kelsie Hammond

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Have you ever seen something that's simultaneously tacky AND overpriced? It melts my brain to imagine spending actual human dollars on the most gaudy purchases. Here are 18 pictures of things that are waaay over the top and definitely not worth nearly as much as they cost:

    1. I will take any opportunity to mention the yeehawt tub:

    a hot tub made out of a truck bed
    u/Zzazy1 / Via reddit.com

    2. 🤠:

    a Texas-shaped sink
    u/DefenderOfNuts / Via reddit.com

    3. Now that you've been introduced to Texas sink, I think you're ready to meet gun chandelier:

    a gun chandelier
    u/Xander395 / Via reddit.com

    4. This "penthouse" is very Disney villain's lair coded:

    a house as a penthouse
    u/WaCandor / Via reddit.com

    5. And this would be where the villain slumbers while they dream of the next nefarious scheme:

    a bed surrounded by a pool
    u/Ok-Practice-5864 / Via reddit.com

    6. This horse-drawn Hummer looks like something I'd see galavanting around The Capitol in The Hunger Games:

    Horses pulling a man on a Hummer
    u/BridgeThink4214 / Via reddit.com

    7. Not the crown molding-ception:

    Very gaudy crown molding near a ceiling
    u/buckleybuilds / Via reddit.com

    8. I just wanna know if this design was still worth it after tripping over the octangular void in the middle of the night:

    an octagonal walkway
    u/Rogiee / Via reddit.com

    9. You can't convince me that a horse's soul isn't doomed to spend eternity trapped within this lamp:

    a horse lamp
    u/AuntySocialite / Connox / Via connox.com

    10. After narrowly escaping horse lamp's curse, here comes disco horse...and he's ready to party whether you like it or not:

    a silver, glittered horse
    u/Hutwe / Via reddit.com

    11. They way I would walk into this jigsaw puzzle floor room and immediately walk out with vertigo:

    a puzzle floor
    u/EndersGame_Reviewer / Via reddit.com

    12. Who says your kitchen counter (where you prepare food) can't also be your stairs (where you walk)?? What do you mean "Literally everyone?!"

    a kitchen counter that doubles as stairs
    u/ShadowsGirl9 / Via i.redd.it

    13. This chair that I can only assume is meant for a post-apocalyptic society:

    a chair with antlers coming out of it
    u/fairwayfairy / Via reddit.com

    14. NananananananananaNo thanks!

    a van shaped like the Batmobile
    u/Big-Sir4356 / Via reddit.com

    15. Looks like Cinderella's pumpkin didn't turn into a carriage all the way:

    a car carriage
    u/mrsumoskar / Via reddit.com

    16. B-but what happens when it rains?! WHAT. HAPPENS. WHEN. IT. RAINS?!??

    a car covered in rugs
    u/AWildGamerAppeared25 / Via reddit.com

    17. And finally, I'll leave you with this bad boy:

    a car with chandeliers on the hood
    u/[deleted] / Via reddit.com

    H/T: r/ATBGE