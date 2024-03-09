Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    17 People Who Are Just...Trying Their Best

    🎶 When you try your best, but you don't succeed 🎶

    Kelsie Hammond
    by Kelsie Hammond

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Sometimes, the difference between victory and disaster is a singular moment of critical thinking. A little attention to detail might be the difference between someone looking at you with a twinkle of pride and saying, "Hey, good job!" or awkwardly smiling while throwing you a half-hearted compliment like, "Well...um...you tried!"

    Elaine and George from &quot;Seinfeld&quot; in a kitchen, looking confused; Elaine gestures while George holds fingers up
    Castle Rock Entertainment / Via Netflix

    It can't hurt to give something a second look before introducing it to the world for all to judge, right? Right! Here are 17 photos of people who were close — like, SO CLOSE — to success, and yet, so far away:

    1. Someone just needs to grab a pen and change that T to a P or I'm calling HR:

    Sign next to an elevator reads &quot;PLEASE T&#x27; AINT DO NOT TOUCH&quot; with a diagram of evacuation routes above it
    u/Tankdog12 / Via reddit.com

    2. This person seemed to confuse "in the trash" with "on the trash":

    A slice of pizza on top of a public litter bin
    u/justcompile / Via reddit.com

    3. This person who technically locked the door, but missed the crucial step of — y'know — closing the door first:

    A locked door, but still left ajar
    u/[deleted] / Via reddit.com

    4. This sign is just one flip away from success:

    A &quot;Coast Guard&quot; sign upside down
    u/LifeByE30 / Via reddit.com

    5. And this sign that just needs to buy a vowel:

    &quot;ain&#x27;t got no lektric&quot;
    u/voiceofnoone / Via reddit.com

    6. This coffee cup that's right NEXT to not one, but two coasters:

    a cup next to two coasters
    u/mybellasoul / Via reddit.com

    7. This person who either needs to specify the name brand or tell us which yellow they're referring to:

    Sign at a soda fountain reads &quot;No ice, no yellow, thanks management,&quot; possibly indicating an issue with the ice machine and a specific soda
    u/TorponProtedos / Via reddit.com

    Are we talkin' Mountain Yellow, Starryellow, or Yellow-nade?

    8. This person who wanted to remember which day their juice was made:

    Hand holding a plastic bottle with handwritten &quot;today&quot; on it
    u/Sleepless_in_MA / Via reddit.com

    9. This person who put an unnecessary human touch on the "pickup" part of a pickup truck:

    a person carrying something outside the window of a truck
    u/Fly-Bry / Via reddit.com

    10. This sign is either super close to correctly saying "3.05," or the gas actually costs E dollars and five cents:

    A gas station sign with the price backwards
    u/InternationalLoss440 / Via reddit.com

    11. This attempt at inclusion horrifically missed the mark, but it could very easily rebrand to a sick skateboarding ramp:

    Steep wooden staircase outside with &#x27;good luck&#x27; message, appears unsafe
    u/morgiethib / Via reddit.com

    ...We Interrupt This Program To Bring You A Very Important Deal Alert...

    Sale announcement for Apple AirPods Pro, originally $249, now $189
    BuzzFeed

    If you're someone who loses your Air Pods like they're single socks in a dryer's Bermuda Triangle, today is your lucky day!

     Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) are ON SALE NOW on Amazon for only $189. Hurry, the deal won't last long! 


    Okay, back to the show. 


    12. And this attempt at sustainability that should have thought twice on the plastic wrap:

    a paper straw covered in plastic attached to a cup
    u/Throwawayanonymoussi / Via reddit.com

    13. This teensy typo of disrespect to Professor Birch:

    Mistyped email to a professor, humorously addressing them as &quot;Professor Bitch&quot; instead of Birch
    @birchlse / Via reddit.com

    14. These encouraging messages that would be much more encouraging if they weren't side-by-side:

    Two pieces of paper on a wall with misaligned text reading &quot;You Don&#x27;t Matter Give up&quot; humorously implying a demotivating quote
    u/maa2148 / Via reddit.com

    15. I'm hoping this was supposed to say "We have the best roasted chicken in town," or I'll be really worried about the residents of Chicken Town.

    &quot;We have roasted in the best chicken town&quot;
    u/Psychological-Ad4935 / Via reddit.com

    16. This "rum and Coke" order that turned into a Ramen Coke experience:

    Swollen instant noodle cup beside a Coke Zero can on an airplane tray table
    u/meco64 / Via reddit.com

    17. And finally, this cat who technically did go potty *in* their litter box:

    Cat partly hidden by curtain near a litter box, with a visible puddle on the floor
    u/Aziire12 / Via reddit.com