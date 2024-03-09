Sometimes, the difference between victory and disaster is a singular moment of critical thinking. A little attention to detail might be the difference between someone looking at you with a twinkle of pride and saying, "Hey, good job!" or awkwardly smiling while throwing you a half-hearted compliment like, "Well...um...you tried!"
It can't hurt to give something a second look before introducing it to the world for all to judge, right? Right! Here are 17 photos of people who were close — like, SO CLOSE — to success, and yet, so far away:
1.Someone just needs to grab a pen and change that T to a P or I'm calling HR:
2.This person seemed to confuse "in the trash" with "on the trash":
3.This person who technically locked the door, but missed the crucial step of — y'know — closing the door first:
4.This sign is just one flip away from success:
5.And this sign that just needs to buy a vowel:
6.This coffee cup that's right NEXT to not one, but two coasters:
7.This person who either needs to specify the name brand or tell us which yellow they're referring to:
8.This person who wanted to remember which day their juice was made:
9.This person who put an unnecessary human touch on the "pickup" part of a pickup truck:
10.This sign is either super close to correctly saying "3.05," or the gas actually costs E dollars and five cents:
11.This attempt at inclusion horrifically missed the mark, but it could very easily rebrand to a sick skateboarding ramp:
12.And this attempt at sustainability that should have thought twice on the plastic wrap:
13.This teensy typo of disrespect to Professor Birch:
14.These encouraging messages that would be much more encouraging if they weren't side-by-side:
15.I'm hoping this was supposed to say "We have the best roasted chicken in town," or I'll be really worried about the residents of Chicken Town.
16.This "rum and Coke" order that turned into a Ramen Coke experience:
17.And finally, this cat who technically did go potty *in* their litter box: