Okay, there's a lot to unpack here. The comments are filled with support for the husband for advocating on behalf of his children and their privacy:

"People who make profits from their kid's misery are the a-holes here, and it seems like your wife is more interested in being a TikTok celebrity than being a caring wife and mother. No one should ever be shilling out their kids for likes and imaginary internet points."

—u/7hr0wn

"I think parents doing this, deliberately being intrusive and posting the day-to-day life of their kids for the world to see, feels abusive to me. They can't consent. They don't understand.

All for money."

—u/Lord-Taurus

"It's like a version of The Truman Show but the internet version for thousands of families."

—u/Mrs239