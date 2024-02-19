If you grew up in the 2000s, I hope you're ready for a hefty serving of sweet, sweet nostalgia. I have yet to discover a better feeling than coming home from school and chillaxing to the max, so here are 22 photos that will transport you riiiight back to your childhood:
1.The most important thing to do after a long day of school was grab your favorite CD (mine was Fergie Ferg) and pop it in the old school CD player:
2.Maybe you had the honor of upgrading your CD player for a colorful little iPod after the best Christmas of your young life and jammed to that instead (for 99 cents a song):
3.If you had siblings, maybe you were forced to share the family desktop computer to enjoy some (cherished) time online:
4.It was an especially good day when you'd log into Myspace and be greeted with a rainbow of notifications:
5.Before there was Myspace or Facebook messenger, there was this yellow dude who is definitely the CEO of AOL:
6.No disrespect to the MSN messenger people, though:
7.If you were a 2000s kid on the desktop computer, of course you spent too much time on Club Penguin:
8.Or maybe you were a RuneScape kid:
9.Perhaps you were oddly soothed by planting virtual crops in FarmVille:
10.Once your turn on the desktop computer was over, you could totally shred on this bad boy:
11.Or you could *literally* shred some gnarly pipes in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater:
12.You made sure to take care of your child, aka your Tamagotchi:
13.If we're talkin' handheld games, the purple Game Boy Advance was a symbol of power:
14.The only console that could dethrone it was the Game Boy Advance SP:
15.If you wanted to get your groove on, you could stomp to the sweet crinkle sounds of the Dance Dance Revolution party mat:
16.Maybe it was a Wii Bowling kinda night:
17.If Wii Sports didn't have you sweating enough, you could go outside and obliterate your ankles with the Skip It:
18.I know I spent *many* hours after school with the Bop It until my parents sold it in a garage sale because they couldn't stand hearing "BOP IT. TWIST IT. PULL IT." ever again:
19.Streaming didn't exist yet, but there was plenty of classy and not at all trashy programming to choose from — like Room Raiders:
20.The best thing you could see on the TV guide was a marathon of Next — the most chaotic dating show in 2000s history:
21.If you were hungry for a lil' snack, you could slam three of these without a worry in the world:
22.And finally, the best part of coming home from school was a Scooby-Doo-themed gummy pack with *many* blue gummies: