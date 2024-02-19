Skip To Content
    22 Photos That Defined "Coming Home From School In The 2000s" But Will Look Foreign To People Now

    I can still hear my desktop computer saying, "You've got mail!"

    Kelsie Hammond
    If you grew up in the 2000s, I hope you're ready for a hefty serving of sweet, sweet nostalgia. I have yet to discover a better feeling than coming home from school and chillaxing to the max, so here are 22 photos that will transport you riiiight back to your childhood:

    1. The most important thing to do after a long day of school was grab your favorite CD (mine was Fergie Ferg) and pop it in the old school CD player:

    Portable CD player with circular design and external buttons on a table with gaming items
    u/HornetBest382 / Via reddit.com

    If you were feelin' spicy that day, maybe you'd update your Myspace status to "xXx h3adph0n3s in xXx w0rld 0ut xXx."

    2. Maybe you had the honor of upgrading your CD player for a colorful little iPod after the best Christmas of your young life and jammed to that instead (for 99 cents a song):

    Hand holding a red iPod nano displaying a photo of two smiling children with &quot;Smashing Pumpkins - 1979&quot; on screen
    Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

    3. If you had siblings, maybe you were forced to share the family desktop computer to enjoy some (cherished) time online:

    a family desktop computer
    u/chochy / Via reddit.com

    4. It was an especially good day when you'd log into Myspace and be greeted with a rainbow of notifications:

    Myspace interface
    u/TreyThaTruth / Via reddit.com

    The way this still gives me instant serotonin to this day. It makes me feel something. Pc4pc, anyone?

    5. Before there was Myspace or Facebook messenger, there was this yellow dude who is definitely the CEO of AOL:

    AOL Instant Messenger
    AOL / Via giphy.com

    6. No disrespect to the MSN messenger people, though:

    MSN Messenger
    u/Spiralgalaxxy / Via reddit.com

    7. If you were a 2000s kid on the desktop computer, of course you spent too much time on Club Penguin:

    Club Penguin
    The Walt Disney Company / @punpun / Via youtube.com

    8. Or maybe you were a RuneScape kid:

    RuneScape
    Jagex / @Mote Plox / Via youtube.com

    9. Perhaps you were oddly soothed by planting virtual crops in FarmVille:

    FarmVille
    Zynga Games / @Game_track / Via youtube.com

    10. Once your turn on the desktop computer was over, you could totally shred on this bad boy:

    Guitar Hero
    u/SharksFan99 / Via reddit.com

    11. Or you could *literally* shred some gnarly pipes in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater:

    &quot;Screen from Tony Hawk&#x27;s Pro Skater 2 game featuring the character selection menu with Tony Hawk as a playable skater.&quot;
    Neversoft / @aaronpryan / Via youtube.com

    They just don't make graphics like this anymore.

    12. You made sure to take care of your child, aka your Tamagotchi:

    Tamagotchis
    u/0_IQ_0 / Via reddit.com

    13. If we're talkin' handheld games, the purple Game Boy Advance was a symbol of power:

    a person playing a Game Boy Advance
    Koichi Kamoshida / Getty Images

    14. The only console that could dethrone it was the Game Boy Advance SP:

    Game Boy Advance SP
    u/Joirmez / Via reddit.com

    I got caught sooo many times trying to snap my SP shut and hide it under my pillow when my mom checked on me after bedtime. The backlight was a blessing and a snitch.

    15. If you wanted to get your groove on, you could stomp to the sweet crinkle sounds of the Dance Dance Revolution party mat:

    Dance Dance Revolution
    u/ItsVinn / Via reddit.com

    16. Maybe it was a Wii Bowling kinda night:

    Wii Bowling
    Nintendo / u/simple_champ / Via reddit.com

    Remember when the Wii came out and people were furious because they would ignore the wrist strap, lose grip on the Wiimote, and send it FLYING through their TV? Good times.

    17. If Wii Sports didn't have you sweating enough, you could go outside and obliterate your ankles with the Skip It:

    a Skip It
    u/risque-and-radiant / Via reddit.com

    18. I know I spent *many* hours after school with the Bop It until my parents sold it in a garage sale because they couldn't stand hearing "BOP IT. TWIST IT. PULL IT." ever again:

    Original Bop It interactive toy with twistable, boppable, and pullable parts
    u/Littlest-Lapin / Via reddit.com

    19. Streaming didn't exist yet, but there was plenty of classy and not at all trashy programming to choose from — like Room Raiders:

    &quot;Room Raiders&quot;
    Granada America / @PiKoMe / Via youtube.com

    20. The best thing you could see on the TV guide was a marathon of Next — the most chaotic dating show in 2000s history:

    &quot;Screenshot from the TV show &#x27;Next&#x27; featuring contestant Keith, 20, with subtitles listing his interests and fears.&quot;
    MTV Networks / Via youtube.com

    21. If you were hungry for a lil' snack, you could slam three of these without a worry in the world:

    Kudos
    Amazon / Via amazon.com

    22. And finally, the best part of coming home from school was a Scooby-Doo-themed gummy pack with *many* blue gummies:

    gummy snacks
    u/xXHarleen_QuinzelXx / Via reddit.com

