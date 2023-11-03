    18 Screenshots That Will Unlock Deep Memories Of Your Childhood, Especially For Girls Who Grew Up In The Early 2000s

    Kelsie Hammond
    by Kelsie Hammond

    BuzzFeed Staff

    I know I'm not the only millennial woman spending a considerable amount of their adult life reminiscing about the early 2000s. I just want to blast "Pieces of Me" by Ashlee Simpson on my boombox (that I personally covered in stickers) and feel something, okay? I'm literally just a 29-year-old teenage girl.

    Here are 18 nostalgic pictures I've collected that will unlock your quintessentially 2000s memories of girlhood:

    1. Before even starting the day, you know the nails needed several nonnegotiable coats of crackle nail polish:

    crackled nails
    I know, I know. It doesn't look good, but it truly was the moment at the time. The texture? The drama of it all? I simply won't apologize for it.

    2. Once the nails were nice and crackled, it was time to get dressed in the most luxurious outfit that 2007 had to offer. What else could I be referring to other than the rhinestone queen herself, the Juicy Couture sweatsuit:

    A Juicy Couture sweatsuit
    These were insanely expensive, but even a knockoff was a full slay. If a knockoff had a random word written in rhinestones on a velvety fabric, it was beyond good enough for me.

    3. Finishing off the look with a trucker hat and sunglasses that took up half my face was essential:

    a woman wearing sunglasses and a hat
    Cosplaying as a celebrity going undercover in middle school really only lasted until I got to homeroom and was dress coded right away.

    4. Before leaving to go to school, I'd make sure to have one of these bad boys in every single pocket of my tracksuit:

    Lip Smackers
    5. Okay, even though I didn't personally have the coveted pink Motorola Razr, it's a staple of this era, and I love to look at it. Let's pretend this is the point where I'd hop on the bus and text the besties using this ancient relic of girlhood:

    A Razr phone
    What I wouldn't do to go back in time and send a text (with T9) on this phone. Having a pink Razr would have — and I'm not being dramatic — fixed every single one of my problems.

    6. Before school started, the girls would meet up for the daily (and sacred) trading of the Silly Bandz:

    A hand decked in Silly Bandz
    "I'm not giving up my palm tree, but I'll trade you two horses for your butterfly" is a totally normal sentence to hear in 2007. 

    7. Lisa Frank school supplies were a crucial requirement to the learning experience:

    Lisa Frank folders
    8. In computer class, I'd fight for my life to sit at a pink computer:

    A computer lab in a school
    9. If you read any of these books between the ages of 12–18, you might be entitled to emotional compensation:

    Gossip Girl books
    I would like to formally blame The Clique series for every mistake I ever made because it 100% rewired my brain chemistry to crave chaos.

    10. Once the day was over, it was time to relax on the finest of furniture:

    An inflatable chair
    11. Specifically Y2K ambiance could easily be obtained because, for some reason, everyone owned multiple lava lamps:

    Lava lamps
    12. Maybe I'd get on the family desktop computer and set a dramatic away message on AIM if I didn't feel like chatting that day:

    AIM sign in page
    "aWaY. phOnE oFf. DnT tXt <\3"

    13. I won't admit how many hours of my life I've lost just waiting for LimeWire to load:

    Blank CDs
    "I burned you a CD" was an official love language in Y2K.

    14. Before logging off for the night, this specific video needed (another) watch:

    Screenshot from the &quot;Shoes&quot; video
    I promise you still remember every word to "Shoes" even if you think you don't.

    15. Watching TV was such a sweet experience because I would follow the girlies from Totally Spies! to the ends of the earth:

    Screenshot from &quot;Totally Spies!&quot;
    16. If it was more of a movie night, a DVD would come in clutch:

    A Lindsay Lohan double feature of DVDs
    You were either a Lindsay Lohan or a Hilary Duff girlie.

    17. Time to relax with this book that randomly appeared in every girl's possession and cemented itself into the culture:

    &quot;A Smart Girl&#x27;s Guide to Boys&quot;
    Literally no one recollects actually purchasing this book or getting it as a present. It simply appeared. 

    18. At the end of the night, I knew just where I could go to safely vent about all of my (very serious) teenaged woes:

    Girl Tech
    Before we had face ID, we had this.

    H/T r/nostalgia and r/2000snostalgia