I know I'm not the only millennial woman spending a considerable amount of their adult life reminiscing about the early 2000s. I just want to blast "Pieces of Me" by Ashlee Simpson on my boombox (that I personally covered in stickers) and feel something, okay? I'm literally just a 29-year-old teenage girl.
Here are 18 nostalgic pictures I've collected that will unlock your quintessentially 2000s memories of girlhood:
1.Before even starting the day, you know the nails needed several nonnegotiable coats of crackle nail polish:
2.Once the nails were nice and crackled, it was time to get dressed in the most luxurious outfit that 2007 had to offer. What else could I be referring to other than the rhinestone queen herself, the Juicy Couture sweatsuit:
3.Finishing off the look with a trucker hat and sunglasses that took up half my face was essential:
4.Before leaving to go to school, I'd make sure to have one of these bad boys in every single pocket of my tracksuit:
5.Okay, even though I didn't personally have the coveted pink Motorola Razr, it's a staple of this era, and I love to look at it. Let's pretend this is the point where I'd hop on the bus and text the besties using this ancient relic of girlhood:
6.Before school started, the girls would meet up for the daily (and sacred) trading of the Silly Bandz:
7.Lisa Frank school supplies were a crucial requirement to the learning experience:
8.In computer class, I'd fight for my life to sit at a pink computer:
9.If you read any of these books between the ages of 12–18, you might be entitled to emotional compensation:
10.Once the day was over, it was time to relax on the finest of furniture:
11.Specifically Y2K ambiance could easily be obtained because, for some reason, everyone owned multiple lava lamps:
12.Maybe I'd get on the family desktop computer and set a dramatic away message on AIM if I didn't feel like chatting that day:
13.I won't admit how many hours of my life I've lost just waiting for LimeWire to load:
14.Before logging off for the night, this specific video needed (another) watch:
15.Watching TV was such a sweet experience because I would follow the girlies from Totally Spies! to the ends of the earth:
16.If it was more of a movie night, a DVD would come in clutch:
17.Time to relax with this book that randomly appeared in every girl's possession and cemented itself into the culture:
18.At the end of the night, I knew just where I could go to safely vent about all of my (very serious) teenaged woes: