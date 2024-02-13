Browse links
US residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
⚠️⚠️This post contains absolutely nothing sad, upsetting, or cringeworthy. ⚠️⚠️
February 12, 2024
friendly reminder that you can rotate a gyoza in your mind and there’s nothing anyone can do to stop you pic.twitter.com/p58Q67twTE— horse dentist (@equine__dentist) February 9, 2024
i went to sweetheart lane and everybody knew you pic.twitter.com/peaqCMxnrw— redacted (@aquariusdays) February 12, 2024
Found the coolest person in CT pic.twitter.com/B9qQyj3jP5— an angry opossum 🐀 (@AnAngryOpossum) February 8, 2024
mentally i’m here: pic.twitter.com/EuRg5Upugu— virgobaby (@maybeeevirgo) February 5, 2024
February 11, 2024
friends please :) pic.twitter.com/Zj34fvBDAo— emmy (@emmycantread) February 9, 2024
how i look when i say "omw" pic.twitter.com/YLluzFG2Sa— /ᐠ - ˕ -マ (@lovesickdoe) February 6, 2024
Susan this flan is incredible you really outdid yourself pic.twitter.com/ji5rPt2Rat— hope hopes hoping (@hopes_revenge) February 8, 2024
February 8, 2024