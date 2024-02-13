Skip To Content
You'll Have A Muuuuch Better Time Scrolling Through These 18 Comforting Images Instead Of Whatever You're Doing Right Now

⚠️⚠️This post contains absolutely nothing sad, upsetting, or cringeworthy. ⚠️⚠️

by Kelsie Hammond

BuzzFeed Staff

The internet can feel like *Forrest Gump voice* a box of chocolates because you never know what you're gonna get...but in this post, I'll tell you right now that you're only gonna get 100% comforting content. It's time to take a well deserved break from the random chaos that usually takes over your timeline and for a little scroll through the coziest posts of this week:

1.

Twitter: @Catshealdeprsn

2.

&quot;relax... you&#x27;re gonna figure it out like you always do&quot;
u/PresentationNo712 / Via reddit.com

3.

Twitter: @equine__dentist

4.

&quot;they grab anything you give them&quot;
u/Brando_Eichmann2 / Via reddit.com

5.

Twitter: @aquariusdays

6.

Twitter: @AnAngryOpossum

7.

Twitter: @maybeeevirgo

8.

Twitter: @WholesomeMeme

9.

Twitter: @emmycantread

10.

Twitter: @lovesickdoe

11.

Twitter: @hopes_revenge

12.

&quot;Wait, it&#x27;s all loveable?&quot;
u/XXLame / Via reddit.com

13.

an animal&#x27;s feet in a planter
u/Gainsborough-Smythe / Via reddit.com

14.

&quot;do it&quot;
u/EmreTuranofficial / Via reddit.com

15.

Twitter: @whotfisjovana

16.

Twitter: @northstardoll

17.

Twitter: @broken

18.

Twitter: @doxie_gay