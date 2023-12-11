Skip To Content
    17 Undeniably Satisfying Before And After Photos Of Cleaning Transformations

    Looking at these photos squeezed my brain out like a sponge (in a good way).

    Kelsie Hammond
    by Kelsie Hammond

    BuzzFeed Staff

    One of my favorite random corners of the internet is deep cleaning content. You know, like the rug cleaning videos on TikTok. People who share their cleaning transformations are truly blessing my timeline and mental health. When I look at a before and after picture of something going from super dirty to sparkling clean, I feel a surge of comfort so gratifying that it tricks my brain into thinking I'm the one who just cleaned.

    Before and after photos of a dirty and clean rug
    @MountainRugCleaning / Via tiktok.com

    Here are 17 extremely satisfying photos that will do the same for you:

    1. The horrors this sink has seen were scrubbed away so well that the layers of grime were replaced with shine:

    A dirty sink vs. a clean sink
    u/IOwnYourWallet / Via reddit.com

    2. This swimming pool went from radioactive sludge to CANNONBALLLLL:

    before and after a swimming pool
    u/MrBirb_ / Via reddit.com

    3. This grave cleaning brought me back to life:

    a dirty grave stone vs. a clean one
    u/nikamats / Via reddit.com

    4. Need this for my brain:

    a very dirty bathtub vs. a clean one
    u/baileyroseh / Via reddit.com

    5. And this:

    before and after photos of a dirty vs. clean oven
    u/kinoko_noyama / Via reddit.com

    6. BRB, going to change my air filter right now. No reason!

    a dirty vs. not dirty air conditioning unit
    u/Marcus2Ts / Via reddit.com

    7. This went from "I wouldn't step foot on that grass" to "please let me roll around in the grass":

    before and after of a renovated backyard
    u/rpgmgta / Via reddit.com

    8. Oh, BOY do I love a floor reveal:

    before and after of a bathroom cleaning
    u/CleanwithBarbie / Via reddit.com

    9. And a shingle reveal:

    a roof mid-clean
    u/iccsos / Via reddit.com

    10. I know that kids will most likely have this room back to "before picture" status in record time, but it's nice to enjoy the view while it lasts:

    a kid&#x27;s bedroom before and after cleaning
    u/u/CleanwithBarbie / Via reddit.com

    11. I just scroll through these pictures like, "Now that's what I'm talkin' about!" You know, like a normal person:

    before and after of a backyard before and after cleaning
    u/rpgmgta / Via reddit.com

    12. I mean, c'mon:

    Steps mid-clean
    u/zplums222 / Via reddit.com

    13. My kitchen may or may not look more like the first picture, but I'm vicariously living through this clean kitchen instead:

    before and after of a clean kitchen
    u/deleted / Via reddit.com

    14. Vacuum lines 🥵:

    un-vacuumed carpet vs. vacuumed carpet
    u/Nathan_Jones0426 / Via reddit.com

    15. For all the car people who want in on this sweet action, here's an engine block going from rusty to ravishing:

    a rusty engine block vs. clean engine block
    u/mechrec / Via reddit.com

    Don't be mad at me if that's not an engine block! I'm literally just a girl!

    16. Meanwhile all the coffee girlies like me can feel inspired to clean our own espresso machines:

    a dirty vs. clean espresso machine
    u/u/skwid / Via reddit.com

    17. And finally, this is my brain before looking at this list vs. after:

    a side-walk mid-clean
    u/MillkyMommyy / Via reddit.com