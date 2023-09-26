18 Screenshots From Apartments That Supposedly Had "Amenities" But Actually Just Had "The Audacity"

If you've ever rented an apartment or a home, then you know the pain of having no choice but to pay so much for so little. Landlords have the audacity to show off simple features of a 450-square-foot dystopia as if it's a gilded mansion. They're really pushing the limits on what qualifies as the absolute bare minimum for living conditions.
Here are 18 pictures from tenants that fully demonstrate the horrors:
1.There's an in-unit washer and dryer that has some slight cosmetic damage, but you'll hardly notice.
2.This thoughtful landlord who made sure the walls had a fresh coat of paint for move-in day.
3.This landlord who provided a fresh coat of paint AND pest control all at once? Innovation!
4.This unit comes with a rare lowercase kitchen.
5.If I had to pay $145 a month for an AC unit, I'd be trading my heat sweats for stress sweats and end up just as sweaty as I started.
6.This apartment complex has a lovely (and possibly radioactive) swimming pool for their guests.
7.They said the apartment would come with a fire extinguisher, but they forgot to mention that's only because it has squatter's rights.
8.So nice of the landlord to care about your comfort.
9.Crying at the thought of washing my dishes and doing my skincare routine at the same time.
10.Don't forget to pay your monthly fee for state of the art valet trash services.
11.This apartment raised the rent to "account for amenities," meanwhile their microwaves are old enough to buy alcohol:
12.A delightful two story home with a staircase that should have stayed in the drafts.
13.The chipper tone of this email from a leasing office telling tenants they're proactively looking for reasons to tow their cars really adds insult to injury.
14.Rent is going up by 64%, but thank the (land)lord if I act fast, I can save an entire 3%.
15.Please enjoy your kitchen! But DON'T you DARE season A THING.
16.Take a nice dip in your hot tub that's been luxuriously converted into a Dirt Bath™.
17.$3,650 for 300 square feet, but luckily an included amenity is that I can bring my own dog.
18.And finally, this tasteful little cottage that includes outdoor seating.