    Applying for jobs makes me want to go to the woods and live off the land.

    Kelsie Hammond
    by Kelsie Hammond

    BuzzFeed Staff

    These days, applying for a job is just as much work as the job itself. It takes forever to list every detail of your work history (that can be easily viewed on a résumé), and no one likes drudging through a 100-question assessment, but these are unavoidable parts of the dreaded job application process.

    The mental hoops you have to jump through to apply makes the whole thing feel less like a job application and more like the SATs...and I forgot to study. Here are 17 screenshots from r/antiwork and r/recruitinghell of employers who put their applicants through trials and tribulations for a simple application:

    1. "They died doing what they loved. Working at Wendy's."

    &quot;what do you want to have written on your gravestone and how is this position going to help you achieve that?&quot;
    u/coffeeshopboi / Via reddit.com

    2. AN. APPLICATION. FEE?

    &quot;25 dollar application fee to apply to job&quot;
    u/Kind-Ranger / Via reddit.com

    3. The only logical excuse I can think of for this question to be on an application is if the job is "Bible salesman."

    &quot;what does 1 John 1:9 mean to you?&quot;
    u/Justtrying3 / Via reddit.com

    4. This would 100% just be my friends pretending to be old bosses.

    &quot;If you reach the second interview round, we will ask you to arrange calls between our CEO and all your former bosses&quot;
    u/agomezwes28 / Via reddit.com

    5. What kind of cruel riddle is this?

    are you currently/previously employed? yes or no
    u/Deondebomon / Via reddit.com

    6. The next step of this job application was to have an existential crisis.

    please record a 2-5 minute video response about how you feel your life has worked out this far
    u/boopboopadoopity / Via reddit.com

    7. If it's not an existential crisis question, it's an ethical one.

    ethical question about what to do if a coworker needs you but your break is over
    u/Squidbit / Via reddit.com

    8. The two things any employer must know before hiring you: your résumé and what's for dinner.

    job application asking for résumé and photo of the inside of applicant&#x27;s fridge
    u/moderatenerd / Via reddit.com

    9. Ah yes, the three genders: 🧍‍♂️🧍‍♀️🤿.

    what&#x27;s your gender? male, female, divers
    u/JuniperSky2 / Via reddit.com

    10. Over two hours of interviews and a homework assignment.

    several interviews totaling two hours and fifteen minutes and take home assignment
    u/deleted / Via reddit.com

    11. Technically, this one isn't from an actual job application...but it's so painfully accurate that it might as well be.

    hyperbolic job application requirements
    u/meangyaru / Via reddit.com

    12. TL;DR.

    additional questions: did you read the job post? are you sure? for realz, did you?
    u/theverybigapple / Via reddit.com

    13. I would genuinely need all remaining 6 minutes and 10 seconds to figure this out.

    word problem on job application
    u/Daggertrout / Via reddit.com

    14. Crypt-no.

    &quot;are you okay with being paid in crypto?&quot;
    u/eals95 / Via reddit.com

    15. I'm out of breath reading this.

    strenuous job application requirements
    u/AragornsMittens / Via reddit.com

    16. You will NOT be considered for this position unless we can be friends on FarmVille.

    post the link to your personal Facebook profile (you will not be considered without providing)
    u/vjenkinsgo / Via reddit.com

    17. And finally, the weirdest question ever asked on a job application.

    &quot;you&#x27;ve been given an elephant. you can&#x27;t give it away or sell it. what would you do with the elephant?&quot;
    u/CauliflowerTypical27 / Via reddit.com

    Have you ever had an exhaustingly ridiculous experience while trying to apply for a job? Do you know what the right answer to the elephant question could be? No, seriously...because I have no clue, and it's going to haunt me. Let me know in the comments!