These Are 6 Common ‘Therapy-Speak’ Terms You’re Probably Misusing

Terminology from therapists’ offices and psychology books has increasingly made its way into everyday conversations, both in person and across the internet.

“Therapy-speak,” as it’s been dubbed, refers to “prescriptive language describing certain psychological concepts and behaviors,” according to a viral Bustle story journalist Rebecca Fishbein wrote on the topic. (While the term is new, the concept is not. You might also know it as “psychobabble.”)

Many of these therapy-speak terms have taken on a life of their own on TikTok, Instagram and other social media platforms. Some folks apply the clinical jargon incorrectly because they don’t understand some of the complexities or nuances. Others weaponize these terms as a way to shut down thorny conversations, avoid responsibility or control others.

The fact that talking openly about mental health and therapy has been normalized to this degree is a good thing. However, misusing these terms can have negative implications that we’ll dive into more below.

We asked therapists to reveal some of the therapy-speak terms they often see misappropriated and why that can be a problem:

1. Gaslighting