Here Are 7 Boundaries That Therapists Recommend Setting With Your Parents As An Adult

This is another fundamental boundary that can apply across a number of different situations: “I am not going to try to manage your emotions or control your feelings with my behavior — nor will you do that for me,” Stoddard said.

“This means we get to allow our parents to have negative emotions and not try to fix them or take them away, or do what they want us to do to make them feel better,” she explained. “We all get to experience disappointment, anger, frustration, overwhelm and upset without having to ask someone to do something to make it go away.”

You can listen to and acknowledge your parents’ feelings, but it doesn’t mean you have to do something you don’t want to do just to make them feel better, Stoddard said.

What to say:

Stoddard offered this hypothetical scenario: Let’s say you tell your parents you aren’t flying home for the holidays this year. They might say they’re hurt by this decision and try to guilt-trip you into coming by saying: “How could you not come home to visit us for Christmas? We haven’t seen you in forever. It feels like you don’t care about us at all anymore.”

Normally, you might be so unsettled by your parents being upset with you that you’d book a flight home anyway to try to smooth things over.

But if you were trying to hold this boundary instead, you might say, “I completely hear you and understand that this decision might feel hurtful towards you,” Stoddard suggested. “The truth is that our holiday visits have been really hard on me, and it would be better for me if I didn’t visit this year. I actually do care about you both and believe this will be better for our relationship right now.”

Let’s say the reason you’re not spending the holidays with your parents is because you have plans with your partner’s family this year. But the pushback from Mom and Dad is the same: They feel like you don’t care about them and feel slighted by your decision.

Again, you might start by validating their feelings, saying you can see how this might be upsetting to them. Then you could say, “The truth is that it’s really important to me to get to know my boyfriend’s family, and it would be better for me if I did that this year,” Stoddard suggested. “I actually do care about you both and this decision has nothing to do with how much I love and care for you.”

Boundary #7: Don’t assume we’ll do things the way we always have.