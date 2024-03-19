Therapists Shared The Relationship Rules They Recommend Everyone Follows, And We're Taking Notes

There’s no shortage of relationship advice out there. You hear it from friends and relatives, strangers on the internet, books, podcasts and TV shows. Sometimes there’s so much noise it’s hard to discern which tips are actually worth following and which might be better to ignore.

Of course, every partnership is different, and what works for one couple may not work for another. That said, therapists who specialize in couples’ issues have a good sense of which relationship guidelines tend to be widely beneficial.

We asked these therapists what relationship rules they believe in and why. Here’s what we learned:

1. Keep dating each other.