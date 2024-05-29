Experts Say These Everyday Habits Could Be Sabotaging Your Relationship And You Might Not Even Realize It

It’s normal — healthy even! — to have interests that differ from your partner’s. Just because your significant other loves country music doesn’t mean you have to throw on a cowboy hat and hightail it to the Luke Bryan concert. But you can still find little ways to support your partner’s passions, even if they aren’t necessarily your cup of (sweet) tea.

“For example, if your partner wants to share a song with you, it is important to show interest in what they enjoy about it or to listen to it, even if you might not have a taste for that genre of music,” Los Angeles marriage and family therapist Abigail Makepeace told HuffPost. “Otherwise, a lack of acknowledgment of your partner’s interests can eventually add up to a feeling that their passions — or that they themselves — are unaccepted in your relationship.”

“You do not have to enjoy the song, but simply listening or conversing about what your partner might enjoy about it provides necessary support,” she added.

2. You don’t say thank you for the small things