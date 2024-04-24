If You're Struggling With Constipation, These 5 Foods And Drinks May Be To Blame

Constipation is the most common gastrointestinal complaint, affecting millions of Americans of all ages. Prevalent as it may be, it’s an unpleasant issue that you’d probably prefer to avoid. And what you eat can either help or hinder things in the poop department.

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, you’re typically considered constipated when you’re passing “small amounts of hard, dry stool, usually fewer than three times a week.” But when it comes to poop frequency, the normal range is pretty wide: anywhere from three times a day to three times a week. So consider what’s a deviation from your usual pattern.

Constipation is about more than just frequency of bowel movements, though. Other symptoms include pain or difficulty pooping, feeling like you haven’t fully emptied your bowels, bloating, sluggishness and stomach discomfort. Most people deal with short-term constipation at one point or another. Chronic constipation, however, is an ongoing issue that can negatively affect your quality of life and lead to complications, like hemorrhoids or fecal impaction, if left untreated.