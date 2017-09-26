 back to top
News Videos Quizzes Tasty Trending
More Caret down
Lol WTF OMG Cute Trending

How Normal Are You At The Pool?

Have you ever peed in the pool?

Posted on
Kelly Oakes
Kelly Oakes
BuzzFeed Staff

  2. Do you shower before you get in the pool?

How Normal Are You At The Pool?

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
Do you shower before you get in the pool?
  1.  
    vote votes
  2.  
    vote votes
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

  2. Have you ever peed in the pool?

    Of course not!
    Yes but only once and it was an emergency
    Yes I do it all the time and I don't care

How Normal Are You At The Pool?

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
Have you ever peed in the pool?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Of course not!
  2.  
    vote votes
    Yes but only once and it was an emergency
  3.  
    vote votes
    Yes I do it all the time and I don't care
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

  2. Do you take off your makeup before swimming?

    Yes
    No
    I don't wear makeup

How Normal Are You At The Pool?

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
Do you take off your makeup before swimming?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Yes
  2.  
    vote votes
    No
  3.  
    vote votes
    I don't wear makeup
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

  2. Do you overtake people in your lane?

    Yes, but only if I know I can do it easily
    Yes, but sometimes I have to abandon my attempt halfway through
    No, but I get annoyed at them
    No, I just go with the flow

How Normal Are You At The Pool?

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
Do you overtake people in your lane?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Yes, but only if I know I can do it easily
  2.  
    vote votes
    Yes, but sometimes I have to abandon my attempt halfway through
  3.  
    vote votes
    No, but I get annoyed at them
  4.  
    vote votes
    No, I just go with the flow
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

  2. Do you ever swim fast in the slow lane or vice versa?

    Yes, if it's quieter
    No, I play by the rules
    Sometimes, but only if it's empty

How Normal Are You At The Pool?

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
Do you ever swim fast in the slow lane or vice versa?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Yes, if it's quieter
  2.  
    vote votes
    No, I play by the rules
  3.  
    vote votes
    Sometimes, but only if it's empty
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

  2. Do you ever swim down the middle of the lane when there are other people in it too?

How Normal Are You At The Pool?

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
Do you ever swim down the middle of the lane when there are other people in it too?
  1.  
    vote votes
  2.  
    vote votes
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

  2. Do you ever wait for the person behind you to get to the end of the lane before pushing off?

How Normal Are You At The Pool?

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
Do you ever wait for the person behind you to get to the end of the lane before pushing off?
  1.  
    vote votes
  2.  
    vote votes
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

  2. Do you shower after swimming?

    Yes, always
    Sometimes
    NEVER

How Normal Are You At The Pool?

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
Do you shower after swimming?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Yes, always
  2.  
    vote votes
    Sometimes
  3.  
    vote votes
    NEVER
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

  2. Do you wash your hair after swimming?

    Yes, every time
    Sometimes, it depends
    Usually not, no

How Normal Are You At The Pool?

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
Do you wash your hair after swimming?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Yes, every time
  2.  
    vote votes
    Sometimes, it depends
  3.  
    vote votes
    Usually not, no
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

  2. Do you wear flip-flops or go barefoot on the poolside?

How Normal Are You At The Pool?

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
Do you wear flip-flops or go barefoot on the poolside?
  1.  
    vote votes
  2.  
    vote votes
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

  2. Do you wear your outdoor shoes around the changing room?

    Yes
    No
    I use those little plastic blue overshoes

How Normal Are You At The Pool?

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
Do you wear your outdoor shoes around the changing room?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Yes
  2.  
    vote votes
    No
  3.  
    vote votes
    I use those little plastic blue overshoes
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With UK

Follow Us On Pinterest

Every. Tasty. Video. EVER. The new Tasty app is here!

Dismiss