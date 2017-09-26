-
-
Do you shower before you get in the pool?
How Normal Are You At The Pool?
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
Do you shower before you get in the pool?
-
vote votes
-
vote votes
-
-
Have you ever peed in the pool?Of course not!Yes but only once and it was an emergencyYes I do it all the time and I don't care
How Normal Are You At The Pool?
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
Have you ever peed in the pool?
-
vote votesOf course not!
-
vote votesYes but only once and it was an emergency
-
vote votesYes I do it all the time and I don't care
-
-
Do you take off your makeup before swimming?YesNoI don't wear makeup
How Normal Are You At The Pool?
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
Do you take off your makeup before swimming?
-
vote votesYes
-
vote votesNo
-
vote votesI don't wear makeup
-
-
Do you overtake people in your lane?Yes, but only if I know I can do it easilyYes, but sometimes I have to abandon my attempt halfway throughNo, but I get annoyed at themNo, I just go with the flow
How Normal Are You At The Pool?
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
Do you overtake people in your lane?
-
vote votesYes, but only if I know I can do it easily
-
vote votesYes, but sometimes I have to abandon my attempt halfway through
-
vote votesNo, but I get annoyed at them
-
vote votesNo, I just go with the flow
-
-
Do you ever swim fast in the slow lane or vice versa?Yes, if it's quieterNo, I play by the rulesSometimes, but only if it's empty
How Normal Are You At The Pool?
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
Do you ever swim fast in the slow lane or vice versa?
-
vote votesYes, if it's quieter
-
vote votesNo, I play by the rules
-
vote votesSometimes, but only if it's empty
-
-
Do you ever swim down the middle of the lane when there are other people in it too?
How Normal Are You At The Pool?
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
Do you ever swim down the middle of the lane when there are other people in it too?
-
vote votes
-
vote votes
-
-
Do you ever wait for the person behind you to get to the end of the lane before pushing off?
How Normal Are You At The Pool?
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
Do you ever wait for the person behind you to get to the end of the lane before pushing off?
-
vote votes
-
vote votes
-
-
Do you shower after swimming?Yes, alwaysSometimesNEVER
How Normal Are You At The Pool?
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
Do you shower after swimming?
-
vote votesYes, always
-
vote votesSometimes
-
vote votesNEVER
-
-
Do you wash your hair after swimming?Yes, every timeSometimes, it dependsUsually not, no
How Normal Are You At The Pool?
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
Do you wash your hair after swimming?
-
vote votesYes, every time
-
vote votesSometimes, it depends
-
vote votesUsually not, no
-
-
Do you wear flip-flops or go barefoot on the poolside?
How Normal Are You At The Pool?
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
Do you wear flip-flops or go barefoot on the poolside?
-
vote votes
-
vote votes
-
-
Do you wear your outdoor shoes around the changing room?YesNoI use those little plastic blue overshoes
How Normal Are You At The Pool?
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
Do you wear your outdoor shoes around the changing room?
-
vote votesYes
-
vote votesNo
-
vote votesI use those little plastic blue overshoes