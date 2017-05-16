Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. DIY
  10. Entertainment
  11. Food
  12. Geeky
  13. Health
  14. LGBT
  15. Life
  16. Music
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Politics
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Sports
  24. Style
  25. Tech
  26. Travel
  27. Weddings
  28. World

Are You Face-Blind?

Face blindness – technically known as prosopagnosia – is a real problem for some people, and researchers just came up with a 20 question test to help figure out if you have it.

Posted on
Kelly Oakes
Kelly Oakes
BuzzFeed Staff
Sian Butcher / BuzzFeed

Have you ever had a friend totally blank you even though you were sure they looked right at your face?

Maybe they didn't actually see you, maybe they secretly hate you, or maybe they have something called prosopagnosia, also known as face blindness.

Prosopagnosia is a cognitive disorder that means some people struggle to recognise faces – sometimes even those of people they know very well (including themselves!).

"You often hear the phrasing 'I'm really bad with names', but when you think about it, being bad with names is actually having difficulty putting a name to a face," says Dr Punit Shah, a psychology lecturer at Anglia Ruskin University. "Everyone has this to some extent, nobody's perfect, but some people seem particularly bad at being able to do this, and that seems to be what prosopagnosia is."

Around 1 in 50 people in the UK have it. Most cases are developmental, which means people are born with or develop this inability to recognise faces, rather than acquiring it after an accident.

People with face blindness tend to come up with coping mechanisms – relying on someone's voice, their clothes, or something else to work out who they are.

To be properly diagnosed with face blindness involves an in-depth face recognition test. But Shah and his colleagues have come up with a 20 question test that he says provides a good indication of someone's ability to recognise faces. Their test was published today in the Quarterly Journal of Experimental Psychology.

You can take the 20-question test here. Ready?

Try to answer as honestly as you can for the best results. A new question will appear once you select each answer.

If you want to get in touch with Dr Shah or take part in his research, go to his website.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With UK

Follow Us On Pinterest