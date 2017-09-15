Fox

Before you head in for your appointment, it's worth having a think about these two questions:

1. How reliable a method do you want?

2. Do you want a method you're in constant control of, or something you can forget about?

To put the first question another way, "How unpregnant do you want to be?" says Dr Anne Connolly, vice president for the Faculty of Sexual & Reproductive Healthcare and a GP who specialises in contraception.

"Some women will want something that's going to last for years, some will just want something for a short time," she says.

And, says Connolly, if you want to be in control, you should think about if, for example, taking a pill at the same time every day is something you’re going to be able to realistically do.