"Commander, Say Hello To Cricket": VP-Hopeful Kristi Noem Suggested Joe Biden's Dog Should Meet A Similar Fate As Her Own

During a heated interview on “Face the Nation” Sunday, Noem suggested that President Joe Biden’s notoriously nip-happy German shepherd, Commander, should have met the same fate as her late wirehaired pointer, which she wrote about killing in her forthcoming book, No Going Back.

Host Margaret Brennan asked Noem if she was trying to “look tough” with her talk of culling canines and highlighted a menacing reference the South Dakota governor makes to Commander near the end of her memoir.

Commander was moved from the White House last fall after repeated incidents with Secret Service agents; in February, internal documents showed the dog was involved in at least 24 incidents between October 2022 and July 2023.