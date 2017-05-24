Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. Investigations
  14. LGBT
  15. Life
  16. Music
  17. Nifty
  18. Parents
  19. Podcasts
  20. Puzzles
  21. Politics
  22. Reader
  23. Rewind
  24. Science
  25. Shopping NEW!
  26. Sports
  27. Style
  28. Tech
  29. Travel
  30. Weddings
  31. World
  32. Sitemap

This Dad Surprised His Son With A Video Game Console After He Made A Cardboard One Instead

This picture is everything.

Posted on
Keigo Isashi
Keigo Isashi
井指啓吾 BuzzFeed News Reporter, Japan
Stephanie McNeal
Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This is Kazutoyo, a 6-year-old boy from Japan. Kazutoyo desperately wanted a Nintendo Switch, so he decided to make his own out of cardboard.

Twitter: @mohikan1974 / Via Twitter: @mohikan1974

His dad, Mohikan, told BuzzFeed Japan that his son had asked them for a real Switch, but the family couldn't afford it just yet.

"Right after Switch became popular, he started casually asking for it," Mohikan said. "He seemed to be aware of our family's financial situation through our 'family meetings,' and never threw a fit about having it."

Mohikan explained that his family holds meetings at the end of the month with the goal "for the kids to accomplish at least one goal during the month."

Kazutoyo decided to ask Santa for the Switch, his dad said. In the meantime, his grandmother bought him a cover for the Switch for his eventual gift from Santa.

Twitter: @mohikan1974

Based on the cover he got from his grandmother, Kazutoyo made the homemade Switch to play with as he waited.

Mohikan said he was touched by his son's patience and resourcefulness, so decided to stretch the budget to buy the real thing for his son.

"When I saw him put his homemade Switch in the cover and play with it, I made a decision," his dad said.

Mohikan went from store to store looking for a Switch, and finally found one. One day, while Kazutoyo was taking a bath, he switched out the homemade Switch with the "real" one.

Twitter: @mohikan1974

When Kazutoyo came out of the bath...

Mohikan wrote, "moments likes give me the will to work hard."
もひかん / Via Twitter: @mohikan1974

Mohikan wrote, "moments likes give me the will to work hard."


On Twitter, people are leaving comments such as, "I was struggling to keep myself from crying," "thank you for this emotional experience," and "be good to your mom and dad."

@mohikan1974 素晴らしいお子さんと、御家族です。 思わず任天堂ゲームだいすきの 高校1年生のムスコと、 二人で微笑んで見ました。 わたしもムスコの成長を思い出し、 涙を堪えるのに必死でした。 とてもいいお話しでした。
soybean @soramameko1122

@mohikan1974 素晴らしいお子さんと、御家族です。 思わず任天堂ゲームだいすきの 高校1年生のムスコと、 二人で微笑んで見ました。 わたしもムスコの成長を思い出し、 涙を堪えるのに必死でした。 とてもいいお話しでした。

Reply Retweet Favorite


This actually isn't the first time Kazutoyo has made his own "games." Last year, he drew his own PlayStation Vita.

息子が手作りVitaをさわさわして買ってくれアピールをしてくる。だめ。造形から熱量が伝わらないので出直してきたまえ。
もひかん @mohikan1974

息子が手作りVitaをさわさわして買ってくれアピールをしてくる。だめ。造形から熱量が伝わらないので出直してきたまえ。

Reply Retweet Favorite

He has also made versions out of Legos.

息子の手作りVita2号機はレゴでした。彼の想像するVitaにはアンテナがついているようです。いろんな事を受信して欲しいですね。ゲームから教わる大切な事って沢山ありますから。
もひかん @mohikan1974

息子の手作りVita2号機はレゴでした。彼の想像するVitaにはアンテナがついているようです。いろんな事を受信して欲しいですね。ゲームから教わる大切な事って沢山ありますから。

Reply Retweet Favorite


One last look at this picture, just because it is so cute!

もひかん / Via Twitter: @mohikan1974

This post was translated from Japanese.

Contact Keigo Isashi at Keigo.ISASHI@buzzfeed.com.

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With USNews