This Dad Surprised His Son With A Video Game Console After He Made A Cardboard One Instead

This is Kazutoyo, a 6-year-old boy from Japan. Kazutoyo desperately wanted a Nintendo Switch, so he decided to make his own out of cardboard.

His dad, Mohikan, told BuzzFeed Japan that his son had asked them for a real Switch, but the family couldn't afford it just yet.



"Right after Switch became popular, he started casually asking for it," Mohikan said. "He seemed to be aware of our family's financial situation through our 'family meetings,' and never threw a fit about having it."

Mohikan explained that his family holds meetings at the end of the month with the goal "for the kids to accomplish at least one goal during the month."