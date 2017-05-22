Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Politics
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Shopping NEW!
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World
World

This Penguin Was Dumped By His Girlfriend And Is Now In Love With An Anime Cutout

The love story shaking the Humboldt penguin world.

Posted on
Keigo Isashi
Keigo Isashi
井指啓吾 BuzzFeed News Reporter, Japan
Rachael Krishna
Rachael Krishna
BuzzFeed News Reporter

A Humboldt penguin at Tobu Zoo in Miyashiro, Japan, has caused a stir on social media by apparently being in love with an anime character cutout.

東武動物公園提供 / Via Twitter: @tobuzoo7


Grape's love became known when he began staring at the image of Hululu — a character in Kemono Friends designed to look like a Humboldt penguin — that had been placed inside the penguin section.

The figure was in the enclosure as part of a collaboration the zoo is currently doing with Kemono Friends.
Twitter: @tobuzoo7

The figure was in the enclosure as part of a collaboration the zoo is currently doing with Kemono Friends.


However, zoo staff told BuzzFeed News that Grape's love life has not been a happy one. Grape came to Tobu Zoo 10 years ago, coupled with Midori, a female who still lives in the same penguin section.

Twitter: @tobuzoo7


But Midori left Grape — who now is 20 years old — for a younger penguin. Since being dumped, Grape has drifted further and further away from the group.

Twitter: @yuan3587


While it is difficult to totally ~verify~ Grape's feelings for Hululu, staff at the zoo said that Grape's nesting habits suggest he is definitely a fan.

'Grape has definitely started going to that spot since we installed [the cutout],' the keepers said. 'He might have mistaken it for staff, but it's certain that he goes there because he's attracted to something.'
Twitter: @sakaki68k

"Grape has definitely started going to that spot since we installed [the cutout]," the keepers said. "He might have mistaken it for staff, but it's certain that he goes there because he's attracted to something."


The penguin and the cutout's relationship was formalized this weekend, when Grape took a picture with Ikuko Chikuta, the voice actress for Hululu.

トークショー来てくださった皆さん、ありがとうございました！ やまだおにいさん、グレープくん、ありがとうございました🐧✨ #東武動物公園 #けものフレンズ
築田行子＊フルル @ckik195

トークショー来てくださった皆さん、ありがとうございました！ やまだおにいさん、グレープくん、ありがとうございました🐧✨ #東武動物公園 #けものフレンズ

Reply Retweet Favorite


The love story has inspired people around the world. Some have created fan art of the unlikely couple, even imagining situations where they could be together IRL.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
birdcheese.tumblr.com


Truly the love story of the year.

お話できるといいね
みつもと @mitsumotocs

お話できるといいね

Reply Retweet Favorite


フルルとずっと一緒にいたいグレープくんその２ #けものフレンズ 　#東武動物公
Clern@Deadliner @clernnn

フルルとずっと一緒にいたいグレープくんその２ #けものフレンズ 　#東武動物公

Reply Retweet Favorite

This post was translated from Japanese.

Contact Keigo Isashi at Keigo.ISASHI@buzzfeed.com.

Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Rachael Krishna at rachael.krishna@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With World