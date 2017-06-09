Woody Allen Spoke At An Awards Ceremony For Diane Keaton And It Was Awkward

Actor, producer, photographer, and writer Diane Keaton is this year's recipient of the 45th annual AFI Lifetime Achievement Award.
The event honored Keaton's 40-year career in the arts, and included a number of celebrity speakers: Steve Martin, Martin Short, Reese Witherspoon, Rachel McAdams, Meryl Streep, Al Pacino, Warren Beatty, Sarah Silverman, Jane Fonda, Morgan Freeman, Lisa Kudrow, and Emma Stone.
Between speeches from presenters, organizers rolled video footage of Keaton's various projects, and featured commentary from the artist herself. Many of the clips included her collaborations with director Woody Allen.
An audible gasp went through the room when the final speaker of the night, Allen, was announced. He then took the stage to pay tribute to — and awkwardly roast — Keaton.
"Her beauty is not conventional," Allen told the crowd. "Again, by 'conventional' I mean 'pleasing to the eye.' She dresses, as you know, to hide her sexuality. She's done a great job, because it's never emerged over the years."
He also joked about Keaton's history with bulimia — "I would take her to these high-end restaurants, you know? Four hundred dollars for dinner and she was throwing them up. Could have taken her to Pizza Hut."
"I love to tease her," he finished. "From the minute I met her she was a great, great inspiration to me. Much of what I've accomplished in my life I owe, for sure, to her. This is a woman who is great at everything she does."
Keaton closed out the night by throwing out the speech she had planned, and instead sang a verse of "Seems Like Old Times," the song she performed in Annie Hall.