 go to content
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty Trending
More Caret down
TVAndMovies

This Heartbreaking Theory About Tyrion Has Me Feeling A Lot Of Things

Tyrion. No, dude.

Posted on
Keely Flaherty
Keely Flaherty
BuzzFeed News Reporter

WARNING: Lots of spoilers about the Game of Thrones Season 7 finale ahead. Leave if you didn't watch.

HBO

Wow, a lot happened in last night's season finale of Game of Thrones, but let's focus on the most important thing first: DAENERYS AND JON BONED.

HBO

*very Etta James voice* At laaaaast.

HBO

And as they boned, Bran officially confirmed that Jon is, in fact, Aegon, the son of Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark — aka heir to the Iron Throne ahead of his aunt/lover, Daenerys.

HBO

And, also while they boned, Tyrion lurked outside Dany's room and looked...well, none too pleased.

HBO

But why? Well, some think he might be going the way of Ser Jorah, and has fallen in love with his queen.

HBO

Others believe that he's worried about two rulers getting emotionally involved with each other mid-war. It could make for complicated alliances... though he seemed fine with it earlier in the season.

HBO

But the most convincing theory has to do with Tyrion's conversation with Cersei earlier in the episode. Remember, Cersei left the dragon pit and wouldn't call a truce with Dany after Jon refused to remain a neutral party in the war to come.

HBO

...so Tyrion went to try and reason with her. He entered into a room alone with his crazy-ass sister.

HBO

Shockingly, he survived. And the last thing we saw of their conversation was Tyrion realizing his sister is pregnant.

HBO

Then, suddenly, we see Cersei back in the dragon pit. And not only is she willing to call a truce, but she's willing to fight alongside her enemies to defeat the dead.

HMMMM ok.
HBO

HMMMM ok.

Obviously Tyrion made some sort of deal with Cersei, the only question is, what kind of deal was it? What if Tyrion revealed to Cersei that Dany can't have children, and promised that her child would be heir to the Iron Throne after Dany's death?

HBO

It would make sense. Tyrion does seem to be genuinely racked with guilt about Tommen and Myrcella's deaths...

This could be his way of making amends with his family.
HBO

This could be his way of making amends with his family.

...and he recently brought up the matter of succession with Dany.

HBO

Perhaps this is the face of a man who's really worried his queen is about to conceive, which would throw a pretty big wrench in his deal with Cersei.

HBO

And, unfortunately for Tyrion, we've been getting all sorts of hints this season that Dany might not be as infertile as she's been led to believe.

HBO

All sorts of hints.

HBO

Actually, Tyrion might be doubly screwed since Cersei doesn't seem to have any intention of keeping her promise of alliance.

HBO

And we all know how Dany deals with traitors.

HBO

THIS 👏 WILL 👏 NOT 👏 END 👏 WELL 👏

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
HBO

Keely Flaherty is a senior entertainment writer for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

Contact Keely Flaherty at keely.flaherty@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With TVAndMovies