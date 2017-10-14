There's A Big Clue About Eleven In The New "Stranger Things 2" Trailer

In case you hadn't heard, the final trailer for Stranger Things 2 premiered today and it basically confirmed that Eleven is back.
And though we don't have any details on how our girl escaped the Upside Down, the trailer might have offered us a big ol' clue as to what this season holds for her story arc.
Remember Episode 3 of Season 1, after Will disappeared, Hopper went to the library to research the Hawkins National Laboratory? And had that awkward run-in with Marissa the librarian, who he 100% ghosted?
He also found old newspaper articles about Terry Ives, who sued the evil Dr. Martin Brenner (aka Eleven's "Papa") after she claimed he took her daughter, Jane.
Fast forward to Episode 6, and Hopper's investigation led him (and Joyce) to Terry's house, where she lived with her sister, Becky. Remember? It was all sorts of awkward. Terry just sat there in her Victorian era nightgown and didn't speak.
Becky explained that Terry hadn't spoken in five years, on account of the trauma she suffered after becoming involved in a drug-fueled experimental study during college.
However, Terry didn't know when she participated in the study that she was pregnant. She claimed that her child was born with special abilities and taken by the government. The authorities claimed Terry had miscarried in her third trimester and the child, Jane, was dead.
Then we saw flashbacks of Eleven using her abilities, confirming that Jane is alive and actually Eleven.
Meanwhile, Terry's spent the past 12 years going insane waiting for her kid to come back.
Now, notice the doorway of the Ives house as Hopper and Joyce leave.
Now, let's take a look at where Eleven is standing in the new Season 2 trailer.
It's the same house!!!!!!!!!
We also see a quick shot of what looks like a flashback of Terry being experimented on during her MK Ultra days.
So, does this mean Eleven's at least going to find out who her mom is this season? Or maybe even be reunited with her and finally find a real home?
Doesn't look like it, but it's fun to dream.
