The Trailer For The New "Frozen" Short Has Me Thinking Olaf Is A Cold-Blooded Killer

*into megaphone* TUBA TRUTHERS.

Keely Flaherty
Keely Flaherty
In case you missed it, the trailer for Olaf's Frozen Adventure is here.

The 21-minute featurette, which follows Olaf on a journey to learn about all the holiday traditions in the land, will play in theaters before the Disney/Pixar original feature film Coco, opening Nov. 22.

It all seems pretty sweet and standard and in keeping with the Frozen universe. Elsa is angsty...

...Sven is cute...

...and Olaf is, well, let's talk about Olaf.

Hmmm.

HMMMM.

The fear in her eyes.

But this could all be normal Olaf antics, right? He's a quirky, sentient snowman, after all.

But what, I ask you, is THAT? What is that thing sitting in Olaf's sleigh as he casually swings an axe around?

Fine, I will tell you: It's a tuba.

But not just any tuba. It might, MIGHT, be the same tuba we see very briefly in the full-length Frozen movie. Remember? Right after Elsa's coronation, we see a very quick shot of a man playing a tuba.

Please note the fear in his eyes, like he knows he's living on borrowed time.
Please note the fear in his eyes, like he knows he's living on borrowed time.

Here is Tuba Man again, with a tuba that looks like it has the same engravings as the tuba in Olaf's sleigh.

Please note the fear in his bandmates' eyes, like they know Tuba Man is living on borrowed time.
Please note the fear in his bandmates' eyes, like they know Tuba Man is living on borrowed time.

The sleigh Olaf stands next to whilst CASUALLY SWINGING AN AXE AROUND.

I'm not saying Olaf killed Tuba Man and then threw his signature accessory in the back of his sleigh. But I'm also not NOT saying that. So, only one question remains...

  1. Did Olaf kill Tuba Man?

The Trailer For The New "Frozen" Short Has Me Thinking Olaf Is A Cold-Blooded Killer

