TVAndMovies

The New "Rocko's Modern Life" Plot Is Meta And Dark AF

My brain, it hurts.

Posted on
Keely Flaherty
Keely Flaherty
BuzzFeed News Reporter

In case you hadn't already heard, Nickelodeon is bringing back the beloved '90s cartoon Rocko's Modern Life for a brand new one-hour TV special, Rocko's Modern Life: Static Cling, in 2018.

Nickelodeon

Today Nickelodeon announced that the Rocko's Modern Life special — written and executive produced by the series’ original creator, Joe Murray — will reunite the original voice actors from the main cast.

Nickelodeon

The network also announced the plot of the special, and for a program that's being rebooted in the name of '90s nostalgia, it is extreeeeemely meta.

Nickelodeon

Static Cling follows the original cast of Rocko's Modern Life after returning from having been lost in outer space since 1996 (the same year the original series ended).

Nickelodeon

While those plebes Heffer and Filburt are all about modern technology and hip food and blah blah snore, Rocko, the intellectual, is struggling because he's NOSTALGIC FOR THE '90s.

Nickelodeon

This is the story of a '90s cartoon character who's been brought back to appeal to our '90s nostalgia, while he, too, struggles with his own '90s nostalgia.

Nickelodeon

LITERALLY SAME, ROCKO.

Nickelodeon

