The New "Hey Arnold" Movie Trailer Will Make You Feel Every Emotion On The Spectrum

THE GUM SHRINE LIVES.

Keely Flaherty
Keely Flaherty
BuzzFeed News Reporter
New York, New York
New York, New York

You've no doubt heard by now that our beloved football head is returning in a new two-hour original movie on Nickelodeon, set to premiere on Friday, Nov. 24 at 7 p.m. ET/6 CT.

Today during the Hey Arnold! panel at New York Comic-Con, series creator Craig Bartlett and members of the original '90s cast treated fans to the first full-length trailer for the movie — and we've got an exclusive look for you below.

Nickelodeon / BuzzFeed Entertainment / Facebook / Via Facebook: video.php

Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie picks up a year after the series finale left off 15 years ago. The neighborhood kids are headed into sixth grade, and they've just won a trip to San Lorenzo — the very place where Arnold's long-lost parents disappeared.

Remember? In the finale, Arnold had just found a map of San Lorenzo in his dad's old journal.
Nickelodeon

The whole crew's back — INCLUDING HELGA'S GUM SHRINE.

Nickelodeon

And things look like they get pretty intense pretty fast down in San Lorenzo.

Moment of silence for Rhonda's humidity hair.
Nickelodeon

Romance is brewing!

Nickelodeon

Planes are flying!

Nickelodeon

Helga is maybe throwing her iconic Arnold locked INTO THE SEA??

Nickelodeon

Too much, can't handle it — wake me up when it's Nov. 24.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Nickelodeon

