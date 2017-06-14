Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On stumbleupon Share On stumbleupon Share On linkedin Share On linkedin Share On reddit Share On reddit Share On googleplus Share On googleplus Share On link Share On link If you've seen Wonder Woman, you know there are roughly one million reasons to love it. Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Warner Bros. Antiope's beautifully scarred shoulders, the way Diana reacts to ice cream...honestly, how much time do you have? And one of those roughly one million reasons is having your view of "true love" redefined by these two people: As of 2017, Princess Diana of Themyscira and Spy Extraordinaire Steve Trevor are the new definition of relationship goals. 1. Which is why it broke hearts everywhere when the movie ended with Steve Trevor pulling a Steve Rogers and sacrificing himself for the greater good by way of a goddamn airplane. View this post on 2. Steve Trevor was the perfect boyfriend. View this post on 3. He was pretty much The Only Good Dude. llewyn 🦈 @taikaawaititi me: there are no good men steve trevor: me: there is one good man 12:32 AM - 10 Jun 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 4. Just the way he looked at Diana. View this post on 5. Come on, people. View this post on 6. He was so supportive. View this post on 7. Steve Trevor appreciated Diana for the warrior she is. View this post on 8. He was never threatened by her power, he embraced his role in her life. View this post on 9. But he still appreciated her soft side, her ice cream-loving side. View this post on 10. He supported her physically, emotionally, vocally, etc. edgelord allan poe @haarleyquin 60% of steve trevor's dialogue in WW is just him yelling "DIANAAAAAAA" and i strongly support and agree with it 01:28 PM - 05 Jun 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 11. Steve and Diana were so supportive of each other. View this post on 12. Honestly, it's nearly impossible to decide who's luckier. View this post on 13. They learned from one another. View this post on 14. And they shared values, they always put their moral obligations first. View this post on 15. Even when it meant RIPPING OUT THEIR OWN HEARTS. View this post on 16. And inflicting LIFELONG TRAUMA UPON THEMSELVES. View this post on 17. Just take a moment and imagine what a 2017 Steve Trevor, World's Best Boyfriend, would look like. pau @DlANASTEVE diana prince: *discovers something new about the world* steve trevor: 04:33 PM - 12 Jun 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 18. Think of how voluminous his beautiful hair would be in modern times, with the added bounce of product. View this post on 19. Ugh, there is only one solution: BRING STEVE TREVOR BACK. edgelord allan poe @haarleyquin me thinking of obscure theories and plots by which steve trevor can be brought back 08:16 AM - 12 Jun 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 20. Patty Jenkins — mom — will you please direct the sequel and give the people what they want? View this post on 21. Give us the ending we deserve. View this post on 22. No, give us the ending STEVE TREVOR DESERVES. chanel | ww spoilers @wintrseb the different between steve trevor and steve rogers, is that steve trevor actually got to dance with the woman he loved nope im not crying 05:20 AM - 09 Jun 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 23. This heartache cannot continue. View this post on 24. BRING HIM BACK. View this post on 25. STEEEEVE. View this post on