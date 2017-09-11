 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty Trending
More Caret down
TVAndMovies

Sebastian Stan Wouldn't Tell Me If His "I, Tonya" Mustache Was Real And I'm Spiraling

Sebastian Stan's mustache, you riddle, I will solve you.

Posted on
Keely Flaherty
Keely Flaherty
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Toronto
Reporting From
Toronto

In case you hadn't heard, I, Tonya — which chronicles the life of controversial figure skater Tonya Harding — premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival this week.

Harding was accused of being involved in the 1994 assault on her rival and US Olympic teammate, Nancy Kerrigan.
Courtesy of TIFF

Harding was accused of being involved in the 1994 assault on her rival and US Olympic teammate, Nancy Kerrigan.

Margot Robbie stars as Harding...

Phil Cole / Getty Images, Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

...Allison Janney stars as LaVona Golden, Harding's abusive mother...

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

...and Sebastian Stan plays Jeff Gillooly, Harding's equally abusive ex-husband and alleged co-conspirator in the attack on Kerrigan.

Chris Wilkins / AFP / Getty Images, Ian Gavan / Getty Images

Now, I know there's only one question on your mind: Did Sebastian Stan really grow that iconic Jeff Gillooly-level mustache for this role?

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Well, get ready for the journey of a lifetime. I spoke with Stan the morning after I, Tonya premiered at TIFF, and it basically turned into a cold case file.

As soon as I brought it up, Stan said quietly, "Ahh, the mustache." He smiled. "The mustache may or may not be mine."

Ian Gavan / Getty Images

"I'll tell you this," he continued, and then paused, choosing his words carefully. "I had a mustache for the audition. I had a mustache for…here, I’ll show you a photo."

Maarten De Boer / Getty Images

He grabbed his phone and pulled up a selfie in which he was in his Jeff Giloolly costume making a funny face — and he had a mustache that was definitely his and looked a lot like the one he had in the movie.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @imsebastianstan

BUT WHO CAN BE SURE?

"I had a mustache for some of the time filming in Atlanta, which proved to be interesting," he said cryptically, like a very wise but mischievous wizard with a secret. "We had to alter it at times because of the fact that [Jeff] ages [in the film], but yeah, I did for as long as I could."

That phrasing "I did for as long as I could" coupled with the mustache phone photo, does make it seem like the mustache is his. Or maybe he gave them, like, a base mustache and then the makeup artists added onto it? REVEAL YOUR SECRETS, WIZARD.
Bryan Bedder

That phrasing "I did for as long as I could" coupled with the mustache phone photo, does make it seem like the mustache is his. Or maybe he gave them, like, a base mustache and then the makeup artists added onto it? REVEAL YOUR SECRETS, WIZARD.

"I’m just gonna let people make their own decisions," he said of The Mustache. "They should figure it out, you know?"

Jamie Mccarthy

The one and only thing we know for sure is that Jeff Giloolly himself officially approved of the 'stache. "I posted one time when I was on set, and [Jeff Giloolly] wrote to me and he said, 'You might have actually made that mustache look cool for once,'" Stan said.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @imsebastianstan

Sebastian Stan's mustache, you riddle, I will solve you.

Keely Flaherty is a senior entertainment writer for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

Contact Keely Flaherty at keely.flaherty@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With TVAndMovies