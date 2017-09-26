 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty Trending
More Caret down
TVAndMovies

Ryan Gosling's Mom Made Him Watch His First Harrison Ford Movie

"I didn't understand this at the time, but I remember I was challenged by it."

Posted on
Keely Flaherty
Keely Flaherty
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Los Angeles
Reporting From
Los Angeles

You've surely heard by now that we're getting a sequel to the dystopian sci-fi classic Blade Runner, Blade Runner 2049.

Warner Bros.

The sequel takes place 30 years after the events of the first film. Harrison Ford reprises his role as Rick Deckard, and Ryan Gosling stars as the new lead, Officer K.

Philippe Lopez / AFP / Getty Images

Gosling told BuzzFeed News that he didn't fully understand the original 1982 film when he first saw it.

"I didn't understand this at the time, but I remember I was challenged by it," he said, sitting beside Ford. "It's such an amazing use of what you think the audience's understanding is of you, or their expectation of you. And then using that and subverting that expectation to the benefit of the story and the film. It felt very challenging. It was exciting."
Warner Bros.

"I didn't understand this at the time, but I remember I was challenged by it," he said, sitting beside Ford. "It's such an amazing use of what you think the audience's understanding is of you, or their expectation of you. And then using that and subverting that expectation to the benefit of the story and the film. It felt very challenging. It was exciting."

Gosling also revealed that the first Harrison Ford movie he saw growing up was the 1985 thriller Witness. His mom made him watch it just to see Ford's performance.

"She said, 'You have to watch this actor.' I don't know why she asked me to do that. I never mentioned acting; it was not something I was particularly interested in. But she did."
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

"She said, 'You have to watch this actor.' I don't know why she asked me to do that. I never mentioned acting; it was not something I was particularly interested in. But she did."

Ford also expressed admiration for his costar's body of work. "I'll tell you right now, I don't have a favorite [movie] of [Ryan's]," he said. "There are a lot of them that I admire. There's the one with the pine trees. There's the singing, dancing, all-romancing, fantastic piano-playing movie."

Sebastian Reuter / Getty Images

Gonna assume that was a reference to La La Land and not Blue Valentine.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Summit Entertainment

Keely Flaherty is a senior entertainment writer for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

Contact Keely Flaherty at keely.flaherty@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With TVAndMovies