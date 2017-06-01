Sections

TVAndMovies

Only A True TV Fanatic Can Identify The Show By The Opening Credits

*very Walter White voice* I am the one who quizzes.

Posted on
Keely Flaherty
Keely Flaherty
BuzzFeed News Reporter

  1. Which opening sequence is this from?

    Luke Cage
    Jessica Jones
    Daredevil
    Iron Fist
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Jessica Jones

    Jessica Jones Via Netflix

  2. Which opening sequence is this from?

    Sense8
    Sherlock
    American Crime Story
    13 Reasons Why
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Sherlock

    Sherlock Via BBC One

  3. Which opening sequence is this from?

    The Leftovers
    American Gods
    Riverdale
    Big Little Lies
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Big Little Lies

    Big Little Lies Via HBO

  4. Which opening sequence is this from?

    Sherlock
    Great British Bake Off
    Sense8
    The Handmaid's Tale
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Sense8

    Sense8 Via Netflix

  5. Which opening sequence is this from?

    The Get Down
    Luke Cage
    Master of None
    Legion
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Luke Cage

    Luke Cage Via Netflix

  6. Which opening sequence is this from?

    Twin Peaks
    American Horror Story
    Riverdale
    Westworld
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Riverdale

    Riverdale Via The CW

  7. Which opening sequence is this from?

    Steven Universe
    Adventure Time
    Yuri!!! on Ice
    Gravity Falls
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Steven Universe

    Steven Universe Via Cartoon Network

  8. Which opening sequence is this from?

    Supernatural
    Black Mirror
    Stranger Things
    Once Upon a Time
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Once Upon A Time

    Once Upon A Time Via ABC

  9. Which opening sequence is this from?

    Fargo
    Feud
    13 Reasons Why
    Twin Peaks
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    13 Reasons Why

    13 Reasons Why Via Netflix

TV Newbie

You don't watch much TV — or maybe you just always fast-forward through the opening credits. Either way, time to sit down and treat yourself to a good ol' binge-session.

TV Enthusiast

You love television, and you definitely watch a fair amount of it. You're not quite a fanatic, but that's fine — it just means you have a whole world of wonderful shows to get to know.

TV Fanatic

You are a tried and true fanatic. You've probably got a TV show on in the background as you're reading this. Go, be free, and watch some more of your favorite show.

