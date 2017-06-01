-
Which opening sequence is this from?Luke CageJessica JonesDaredevilIron Fist
Jessica JonesVia Netflix
Which opening sequence is this from?Sense8SherlockAmerican Crime Story13 Reasons Why
SherlockVia BBC One
Which opening sequence is this from?The LeftoversAmerican GodsRiverdaleBig Little Lies
Big Little LiesVia HBO
Which opening sequence is this from?SherlockGreat British Bake OffSense8The Handmaid's Tale
Sense8Via Netflix
Which opening sequence is this from?The Get DownLuke CageMaster of NoneLegion
Luke CageVia Netflix
Which opening sequence is this from?Twin PeaksAmerican Horror StoryRiverdaleWestworld
RiverdaleVia The CW
Which opening sequence is this from?Steven UniverseAdventure TimeYuri!!! on IceGravity Falls
Steven UniverseVia Cartoon Network
Which opening sequence is this from?SupernaturalBlack MirrorStranger ThingsOnce Upon a Time
Once Upon A TimeVia ABC
Which opening sequence is this from?FargoFeud13 Reasons WhyTwin Peaks
13 Reasons WhyVia Netflix
Only A True TV Fanatic Can Identify The Show By The Opening Credits
You don't watch much TV — or maybe you just always fast-forward through the opening credits. Either way, time to sit down and treat yourself to a good ol' binge-session.
You love television, and you definitely watch a fair amount of it. You're not quite a fanatic, but that's fine — it just means you have a whole world of wonderful shows to get to know.
You are a tried and true fanatic. You've probably got a TV show on in the background as you're reading this. Go, be free, and watch some more of your favorite show.