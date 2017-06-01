Only A True TV Fanatic Can Identify The Show By The Opening Credits

TV Newbie You don't watch much TV — or maybe you just always fast-forward through the opening credits. Either way, time to sit down and treat yourself to a good ol' binge-session.

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app. Get the app

TV Enthusiast You love television, and you definitely watch a fair amount of it. You're not quite a fanatic, but that's fine — it just means you have a whole world of wonderful shows to get to know.

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app. Get the app

TV Fanatic You are a tried and true fanatic. You've probably got a TV show on in the background as you're reading this. Go, be free, and watch some more of your favorite show.

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app. Get the app