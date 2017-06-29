Sections

TVAndMovies

It's Official, We're Getting A Brand New "Sense8" Finale

Netflix announced today that the original series, which was canceled early in June, will return for a two-hour finale.

Keely Flaherty
Keely Flaherty
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Earlier this month, Netflix canceled their original series Sense8 after two seasons.

The cancellation, announced on the first day of Pride Month, was met with extreme disappointment from fans. An official "Renew Sense8" website popped up the very next day, and a Change.org petition to bring the show back for a third season has garnered over half a million signatures in less than a month.

it's the first day of pride month and netlfix really cancelled sense8 after two seasons.
j @gIumkid

it's the first day of pride month and netlfix really cancelled sense8 after two seasons.

Well guess what, Sensates? Netflix heard you, and they're making a two-hour finale episode!

Death doesn't let you say goodbye. 2 hour finale episode in the works. Tell your cluster.
Sense8 @sense8

Death doesn't let you say goodbye. 2 hour finale episode in the works. Tell your cluster.

Sense8 co-creator Lana Wachowksi broke the news in a letter posted on the official Sense8 Twitter account and Facebook page.

In her letter, Wachowski thanked fans for their continued support of the show, and stressed the importance of community and love.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

And fans were ecstatic.

@sense8 Excellent. This is what happens when your voice is heard. Don't let anyone silence you.
Brandon Gray @BGisBrandonGray

@sense8 Excellent. This is what happens when your voice is heard. Don't let anyone silence you.

@sense8 my dream come true 😭😭😭💜 thank you
ْميكاسا @MikasaGamer

@sense8 my dream come true 😭😭😭💜 thank you

@sense8 OH MY GOSH!!!!!!!!!!!!! I AM SOBBING
#Sense8ForEmmy @AmourKalagang

@sense8 OH MY GOSH!!!!!!!!!!!!! I AM SOBBING

"Now let's go find out what happens to Wolfgang."

Netflix

Keely Flaherty is a senior entertainment writer for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

Contact Keely Flaherty at keely.flaherty@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

