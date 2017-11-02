 back to top
News Videos Quizzes Tasty Trending
More Caret down
Trending
TVAndMovies

How Steve Harrington Became The Hero Of "Stranger Things 2"

Steve Harrington: reformed idiot and doting mother.

Posted on
Keely Flaherty
Keely Flaherty
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Be warned, there are light spoilers about Stranger Things 2 in this article — and delightful spoilers about Steve Harrington — but spoilers none the less.

makeitstranger.com

We can all agree that Steve Harrington was kinda the worst last season on Stranger Things, right? Right.

Netflix

And we can all agree that Steve Harrington, somehow, turned into the hero we didn't know we needed in Stranger Things 2, right? Right.

All my sons
Joe Keery @joe_keery

All my sons

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

He protected our favorite gang of misfit Hawkins tweens from all sorts of supernatural danger...

Netflix

...and punched Billy Hargrove right in the face. HERO.

Netflix

And he was one half of this season's most iconic duo:

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Netflix / Via captainpoe.tumblr.com

According to the series' creators, the Duffer brothers, Steve's newly found heroism is all thanks to the actor who plays him, Joe Keery.

instagram.com

"In the first season, Steve was supposed to be this really sort of terrible human being," Ross Duffer explained to BuzzFeed News. "And then we fell in love with Joe Keery, and we took his energy and spun it in a different direction, even more so in Season 2."

Netflix
ADVERTISEMENT

Keery didn't know until later on about his character's transition in Season 2. "I had heard rumors," he said. "I don’t think I found out until about halfway through the year that I’d be splitting off with the kids."

BuzzFeed News

And it wasn't always the plan to create an iconic mentorship/bromance between Steve and Dustin. "It was more of a pure accident," Duffer said. "Once Nancy went off on her own on her journey with Jonathan, we didn’t really have anything for Steve to do. But we really wanted to get him back into the show and we didn’t know how."

Netflix

Then Episode 5 hit, and they had their answer. "Dustin was all alone and he needed help. It was pure action that brought these two together," Duffer continued. "Steve has had his heart broken and Dustin's been abandoned and had his heart broken, so we thought it would be interesting to see these two guys kind of help heal one another a little bit."

"It’s an odd couple. The cool guy and one of the biggest dorks in the school," Matt Duffer added. "Those scenes were just so fun to write, and they were really fun to shoot. The actors had a lot of fun doing it, and I think that translated onscreen in a way we’re all really happy with."
Netflix

"It’s an odd couple. The cool guy and one of the biggest dorks in the school," Matt Duffer added. "Those scenes were just so fun to write, and they were really fun to shoot. The actors had a lot of fun doing it, and I think that translated onscreen in a way we’re all really happy with."

Keery had a great time transforming into Hawkins' most beloved babysitter. "Shooting with the kids is such a light and fun energy on set. You learn a lot from shooting with people who are not your same age," he said. "It was just really rewarding and different. It was such a cool experience."

Buzzfeed News

Though he was not allowed to touch Dustin's iconic, Steve-inspired Snow Ball hair.

BuzzFeed

Still, Keery's all for Steve continuing down the path of surrogate fatherhood in future seasons. "I’d like to see his relationship with these kids continue. And see if he can continue to be — I don’t know exactly how it would work out — a sort of role model for these kids."

BuzzFeed News

Swooooon, OK.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
BuzzFeed News

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
ADVERTISEMENT

Connect With TVAndMovies

ADVERTISEMENT

Every. Tasty. Video. EVER. The new Tasty app is here!

Dismiss