Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World
TVAndMovies

Grab The Tissues, 'Cause The New Season Of "Outlander" Is Gonna Destroy You

Wow, my body was not ready for any of that.

Posted on
Keely Flaherty
Keely Flaherty
BuzzFeed News Reporter

It's been a minute since the Season 2 Outlander finale ripped our collective Sassenach heart out.

NOOOOO.
Starz

NOOOOO.

And we've waited and waited and waited, and now, at long last, we have a full trailer ahead of the Season 3 premiere on Sept. 10!

Starz

It's a lot, guys. It's a lot.

Claire's doing her best to raise Brianna with Frank, but her heart still belongs to Jamie (duh).

Starz

Meanwhile, Jamie's been taken to prisoner by the British, yet again. And his heart still belongs to Claire (duh).

Starz

And also standing shirtless in front of some other woman?!

GET LOST, GIRL. HIS HEART BELONGS TO CLAIRE (DUH).
Starz

GET LOST, GIRL. HIS HEART BELONGS TO CLAIRE (DUH).

Basically, we all just need the Fraser clan to stop this nonsense and reunite once and for all.

Starz

83 Thoughts I Had Watching The "Outlander" Season Finale

https://www.buzzfeed.com/keelyflaherty/thoughts-i-had-watching-the-outlander-season-finale?utm_term=.xkaL82zAQ#.gcg4E8JDR

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With TVAndMovies