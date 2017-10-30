Here's What The Final Scene In "Stranger Things 2" Means

If you haven't finished Stranger Things 2 yet, turn back now. Big spoilers ahead.
Phew, my people, that finale was an emotional rollercoaster. And for one brief, shining moment, we got the happy ending for our beloved cast of characters we always wanted. Eleven closed the gate to the Upside Down...
...Hopper and Joyce shared a touching moment, a top-of-the-head kiss, and a cigarette...
...and we even got real, definitive justice for Barb.
But most importantly, ELEVEN AND MIKE GOT TO GO TO SNOW BALL TOGETHER.
And everything was perfect.
But because we can't have nice things, the last shot panned downward, into the dreaded Upside Down, where the Mind Flayer/Shadow Monster hovered above Hawkins Middle School, threatening our beloved gang of misfit tweens.
So what does it mean? According to Stranger Things creators, the Duffer Brothers, it means the Shadow Monster/Mind Flayer will be back.
"The idea is that Eleven has closed the gate to the Upside Down, but the Upside Down is still very much there," Duffer continued. He added they saw it as "a way to end the season in a way that still leaves a lot of mystery and leaves us a place to go moving forward."
"We talked about ending with Snow Ball, but it just felt a little neat and tidy, and a little treacly if we ended there without a hint of danger," Duffer added.
*shakes fist at sky* DUFFERRRRRS!
