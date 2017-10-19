 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty Trending
More Caret down
TVAndMovies

Here's Your First Look At Margot Robbie As Tonya Harding In "I, Tonya"

Aesthetic: putting out my cigarette with a figure skating blade.

Posted on
Keely Flaherty
Keely Flaherty
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Of course you've heard by now that Margot Robbie is starring as American figure skater Tonya Harding in the upcoming dark comedy I, Tonya.

Phil Cole / Getty Images, Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Yes, you've heard.

Fafl, Lynx / AKM-GSI / Via buzzfeed.com

Well, sit down, because today we've been gifted with our first teaser trailer for I, Tonya, and ya girl delivers.

View this video on YouTube

The movie, which is based on a series of interviews conducted by screenwriter Steven Rogers, chronicles the skater's life.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Neon / Via youtube.com

From Harding becoming the first American woman to complete a triple axel in competition...

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Neon / Via youtube.com

...to her association with the 1994 attack on fellow Olympic competitor Nancy Kerrigan.

Neon / Via youtube.com

We also get first looks at Sebastian Stan as Harding's ex-husband, Jeff Gillooly, and Allison Janney as LaVona Golden, Harding's mother.

Neon / Via youtube.com

Basically, no one's body is ready for this. But we have until Dec. 8 to prepare.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Neon / Via youtube.com

Sebastian Stan Wouldn't Tell Me If His "I, Tonya" Mustache Was Real, And I'm Spiraling

https://www.buzzfeed.com/keelyflaherty/sebastian-stan-wouldnt-tell-me-if-his-jeff-gillooly

Margot Robbie And Jessica Chastain Have Nabbed Two Of 2017's Best Female Roles

https://www.buzzfeed.com/alisonwillmore/i-tonya-and-mollys-game

Keely Flaherty is a senior entertainment writer for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

Contact Keely Flaherty at keely.flaherty@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With TVAndMovies