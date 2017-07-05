Sections

TVAndMovies

Edgar Wright Would Yell "Man Driver" At Ansel Elgort During Filming For "Baby Driver"

Baby Driver is dead. Long live Man Driver.

Posted on
Keely Flaherty
Keely Flaherty
BuzzFeed News Reporter

If you saw Baby Driver over the weekend, you're probably still in awe of the unbelievable driving stunts.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Sony Pictures

And you should be, because the driving in the movie is real. After Baby Driver's world premiere at the South by Southwest Film Festival in March, director Edgar Wright said there was "very little green screen ... It was all real driving."

The movie — which was set and shot in Atlanta — was filmed on real streets, and usually during the day. The crew even shut down and filmed on the city's main interstate, I-85, twice.
Matt Winkelmeyer

But there was very little time to film complex driving scenes, and Wright communicated with the actors — Ansel Elgort, Eiza Gonzalez, and Jon Hamm — via walkie talkie.

"Once you're on that freeway, you've got maybe four takes," Wright said. "There's no time for flowery direction. It has to get down to two or three words."
Sony Pictures

So Wright and Elgort developed a shorthand. "The film is called Baby Driver, but I wanted [Elgort] to look tough, so I would say 'Man driver!'" the director said.

Sony Pictures

"The other one was what I called a 'Kubrick shot,' which is head down, eyes up. So I would say to Ansel, 'Clockwork Orange face!'"

Warner Bros., Sony Pictures

"I literally got the still of Malcolm McDowell and said, 'Like this,'" Wright laughed.

Sony Pictures

