Yann Coatsaliou / AFP / Getty Images

On Sunday, Oct. 8, Weinstein was fired from The Weinstein Company, which he cofounded with his brother, Bob Weinstein, in 2005.

On Oct. 10, the New Yorker published an in-depth investigation, written by Ronan Farrow, into Weinstein's history. In the piece, three women accuse Weinstein of rape.