Adam Scott is starring in a new horror-comedy movie on Netflix called Little Evil, and we have an exclusive look at the trailer below.
The movie tells the story of Gary (Adam Scott), a normal guy who meets the woman of his dreams, Samantha (Evangeline Lilly).
Sounds perfect, right? Not quite. Samantha's son, Lucas (Owen Atlas), might actually be the Antichrist.
"One of the horror genres that always captivated me was the devil child movies of the '70s and '80s," Craig told BuzzFeed News. "Rosemary's Baby, The Omen, Children of the Corn — I wanted to do a different take on that."
"Every kid kind of seems like a devil child," Craig said with a laugh. "I have a three-year-old right now who acts like a little dictator. I think the metaphor everyone can understand is we're all raising devil children."
CORRECTION
Donald Faison's name and the title of the film Tucker & Dale vs. Evil were misstated in a previous version of this post.
