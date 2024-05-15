10. "I met this girl on Tinder, was very chatty and flirty online, and arranged to meet for drinks and a meal. We met up, and she arrived 30 minutes late. The chatty and flirty person I'd been talking to just wasn't there at all. She had short, curt answers and was CONSTANTLY on her phone. I felt like I was doing all the heavy lifting with the conversation. We sat at our table, and we were about to order, and she leaned over and said, 'Oh, you got this right?' I'm not averse to paying for a first date, but to have it put so bluntly pissed me off, considering how poor the conversation was. She proceeded to order the most expensive items on the menu and a large cocktail for herself, all the while I was trying to make conversation and get to know her. When she was on her phone, I peered over and saw what she was doing: She was on Tinder right in front of me, messaging other guys while on our first date."

"I saw red — I refused to be treated like that by anyone. I excused myself to go the bathroom and surreptitiously whipped my jacket off the back of my chair while going. I went to our waiter and explained what had happened, and he was like, 'Oh, man, I'm sorry to hear that.'

I paid for my drink and tipped him for being so helpful, I canceled my order but told him to keep her order in place. He smiled and said, 'I know what you're doing...good luck to you!' Then I left.



15 minutes later, my phone was getting message after message from her asking where the hell I was, that she hadn't her purse on her, etc. I blocked her, went off to a pub and called a mate to meet me to rescue the night with beer and laughing over the situation. One of the worst, but definitely memorable dates."

—u/DownFromTheAttic