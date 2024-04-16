Women Confessed Why They'll Never Have Kids, And It's Extremely Enlightening

3. "At about 29, I had always wanted children. I'm about six years older than my younger sister, and we grew up with a single mom who just couldn't afford to be around too much. So by default, I became a babysitter/second mom at a young age. I loved 'having a baby,' and I still call my sister my baby to this day (even though we are both adults now and the age difference doesn't feel so significant). Once COVID hit, a lot of my friends started settling down and having kids, adopting dogs , whatever. I kind of went the opposite way and got super involved in activism and local politics, something that continued through the pandemic as I got a job working at a start-up heading their DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion)."

"I did a lot of mutual aid through this, and I essentially came to the conclusion that damn, a lot of kids WITH PARENTS need a lot of help. What's the point in me personally becoming impregnated and giving birth when there are already so many kids who lack structure, love, and attention?

I guess another factor is that having COVID early on, when it was more severe, made me a person with a disability. It's not worth it for my health (that's not a driving reason for me, though)."

—u/DemonTofu