  • Add Yours badge

Ladies: What Are The Secret "Women Truths" You Keep From Men?

We've all been there.

Kayla Yandoli
by Kayla Yandoli

BuzzFeed Staff

Recently, I wrote a post about big secrets men keep from women. A lot of them were eye-opening and made me wonder about the flip side of it all.

NBC

Because there are definitely secrets women keep from men. So, if you're someone who identifies as a woman, what's a secret you've kept from men over the years?

Catherine O&#x27;Hara on &quot;Schitt&#x27;s Creek&quot; saying, i&#x27;m holding the truth stick
Pop

Perhaps you fantasize about someone else while you're having sex with your man because...well, maybe he just isn't doing it for you!

HBO

Or maybe you're hairy in places on your body he just doesn't know about, but you hide it pretty darn well.

Selena Gomez on &quot;Only Murders in the Building&quot; staring ahead in concern
Hulu

Or maybe when you have a "girls night" with your gal pals, you spend the whole time revealing secrets about your sex life (like, details your partner would get verrryyyy mad at).

Kim Kardashian in GQ video with a finger over her lips
GQ

Or maybe your secret is something even juicier and surprising! Whatever it is, we want to know. Tell us a big secret you've kept from men in the comments below.

Warner Bros. Pictures

The best submissions will be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.