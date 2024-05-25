1.

"That love thrives on overt romantic gestures, like bringing home flowers, going out to fancy dinners, wearing sexy underwear, looking good for them all the time, gifts, or a romantic Valentine's Day. I found all of that to be a marketing ploy. Real love thrives on sincerely asking each other how are you, how can I make your life easier today, doing the dishes without a second thought, putting bandages on their yucky wound for a week without being asked, or watering their plants when they can't. Looking to see who is the most tired and taking the kids out for an hour or two if it isn't you."