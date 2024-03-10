1.

"I went from a high to low then high sex drive with the same husband. I had a low sex drive after our first kid, then got it back after our second kid turned two. We were still having sex but not often (like, once every few weeks). It wasn't something I was excited about. My husband asked me about it, and he understood (we were both tired, the kids, other things, etc.). We went like this for three or four years, then one year I made a New Years resolution for myself. It might sound weird, but I love good statistics — the resolution was to get to three digits of having sex per years (meaning having sex a minimum of two times a week). And I stuck to that — I needed to have sex regularly. It reminded me how much I liked it. It was hard to 'find time' the first few weeks, but then I got into this rhythm. We're on the third year having sex regularly and I enjoy it so much now (sometimes we even have it a few times a day)."