16 Women Revealed Their Casual Sex Experiences, And Their Perspectives Are Pretty Intriguing

3. "I 'goofed around' a lot in college — I saw dating at that age as practice. My parents are divorced, so I knew I needed to learn from scratch how relationships work, which meant 'trying on' different ones by being with different types of guys. It was a mix of serious relationships, hookups, one-night stands, friends with benefits, and whatever else. Sometimes, I'd ask guys out for coffee just because it's nice to chat and get to know someone new, and it had nothing to do with sex. And sometimes, I was just bored and needed to shake the dust off by doing something social. It didn't work often, though, because I went to college in a small Midwest city, and men weren't used to women being so 'forward.' I never learned how to 'play the game.'"

"I just asked guys out, and if they responded poorly, I figured I dodged a bullet. Ultimately, my nonstop dating and hooking-up adventures led me to meet my now husband, so I definitely can't complain. But, I've learned through conversations with other women that my track record was well above average, which honestly shocked me. I thought that was just what people do.

When I first realized my now-husband was the one, I was frustrated because I didn't feel like I was 'done yet' with my youthful sleeping around. I'm also bi, and being where I was in the world, I never got a chance to date or hook up with any women.

It was a mild bummer to realize I'd never experience being with a woman, but at this point, I'm over it. My husband is AMAZING, and I wouldn't trade this life for anything. We have two wonderful kids, a small home, and a solid, fulfilling life together."



—Anonymous