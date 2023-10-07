    19 Hilarious TV Moments That Live Rent-Free In My Head Because They're That Funny

    Winston pulling over-the-top pranks on New Girl will never not be funny. 🤣

    Warning: Potential TV spoilers ahead!

    1. On Saturday Night Live (2021), when Maya Rudolph played Beyoncé in a Hot Ones sketch where she "sweated" like a pig, and did all sorts of out-of-character things you'd NEVER see Beyoncé do.

    Maya: &quot;You got my ass drinking milk, now&quot;
    NBC

    2. On Abbott Elementary, when Ava caught Janine and Gregory dancing together at the club and was so baffled, she ordered a drink just to spit it out.

    Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, and Janelle James on &quot;Abbott Elementary&quot;
    ABC

    3. On Broad City, when Ilana strolled down the New York City streets on a beautiful day and wreaked havoc on strangers' lives (and eventually got a dramatic call from her mom).

    Ilana Glazer on &quot;Broad City&quot;
    Comedy Central

    4. On Derry Girls, when the girls were sneaking off to Belfast to go to a concert and ran into Sister Michael on the bus (where she was doing some "light reading").

    Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Jamie-Lee O&#x27;Donnell, Nicola Coughlan, Dylan Llewellyn, and Siobhán McSweeney on &quot;Derry Girls&quot;
    Channel 4

    5. On insecure, when Kelli took a hit from a joint and couldn't handle it, coughing uncontrollably and refusing to accept any of the girls' help.

    Natasha Rothwell in &quot;insecure&quot;
    HBO

    6. On Modern Family, when Gloria put Andy in his place and reminded him just how lucky he was to be dating Haley.

    Sofia Vergara on &quot;Modern Family&quot;
    ABC

    7. On Living Single, when Maxine brilliantly compared men to Al Pacino's deceiving character in The Godfather, which Khadijah wholeheartedly agreed with.

    Maxine: &quot;Remember in &#x27;The Godfather&#x27; when Diana Keaton asked Al Pacino if he had his brother-in-law killed, and he says no even though he did? That&#x27;s men!&quot;
    Fox

    8. On Schitt's Creek, when Johnny thought Ted's mom hit on him, and referred to her "advances" as a "whisper of desire."

    Johnny: &quot;I think I might&#x27;ve gotten...a whisper...of desire&quot;
    Pop

    9. On The Sex Lives of College Girls, when Leighton gave Kimberly hormone injections on her "tummy," and Leighton made fun of her childlike innocence.

    Pauline Chalamet and Reneé Rapp on &quot;The Sex Lives of College Girls&quot;
    HBO Max

    10. On Saturday Night Live (2022), when Bowen Yang and Aidy Bryant created the most hilarious Weekend Update sketch of all time: Trend Forecasters. Their dramatic performance was funny as hell, especially when they broke character.

    Aidy: &quot;Baby, why are you doing that? That&#x27;s insane!&quot; Bowen: &quot;Eating cheerios with a dumb on your ass? No&quot;
    NBC

    11. On New Girl, when Winston believed he was the King of Pranks, but as always, took things just a littleeeeeee too far. 🤣

    Lamorne Morris on &quot;New Girl&quot;
    Fox

    12. On Parks & Rec, when a gay bar threw Leslie a party for marrying two male penguins, and she celebrated in the most Leslie way possible.

    Amy Poehler on &quot;Parks &amp;amp; Rec&quot;
    NBC

    13. On Only Murders in the Building, when Oliver fell apart after his leading man got murdered in the middle of his Broadway show.

    Martin Short and Steve Martin on &quot;Only Murders in the Building&quot;
    Hulu

    14. On Saturday Night Live (2014), when Leslie Jones rapped the funniest verse about bowls in the "Back Home Ballers" musical number.

    Leslie: &quot;Bowl on the toilet, bowl on the shelf, bowel of M&amp;amp;M&#x27;s&quot;
    NBC

    15. On The Good Place, when Derek could NOT stop saying Jason's name, no matter how hard he tried.

    Derel repeatedly saying Jason&#x27;s name
    NBC

    16. On Gilmore Girls, when Paris and Rory were summoned to the headmaster's office because they were fighting. And when asked why, Paris mumbled something ever so brilliant under her breath.

    Liza Weil on &quot;Gilmore Girls&quot;
    The WB

    17. On PEN15, when Maya and Anna asked a ouija board who was in the room with them, and why they were there.

    Ouija board spelling out &quot;CLIT&quot;
    Hulu

    18. On The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, when Will couldn't deal with his mom and his fiancée's dad having sex, and overreacted in the most laugh-out-loud way possible.

    Will&quot; &quot;Mama, noooooo!&quot;
    NBC

    19. And on The Golden Girls, when Dorothy was completely dumbfounded by Blanche and Rose's late-night activities.

    Dorothy: &quot;What the hell goes on at night in this house?!&quot;
    NBC

