19 Hilarious TV Moments That Live Rent-Free In My Head Because They're That Funny

2.On Abbott Elementary, when Ava caught Janine and Gregory dancing together at the club and was so baffled, she ordered a drink just to spit it out.
3.On Broad City, when Ilana strolled down the New York City streets on a beautiful day and wreaked havoc on strangers' lives (and eventually got a dramatic call from her mom).
4.On Derry Girls, when the girls were sneaking off to Belfast to go to a concert and ran into Sister Michael on the bus (where she was doing some "light reading").
5.On insecure, when Kelli took a hit from a joint and couldn't handle it, coughing uncontrollably and refusing to accept any of the girls' help.
6.On Modern Family, when Gloria put Andy in his place and reminded him just how lucky he was to be dating Haley.
7.On Living Single, when Maxine brilliantly compared men to Al Pacino's deceiving character in The Godfather, which Khadijah wholeheartedly agreed with.
8.On Schitt's Creek, when Johnny thought Ted's mom hit on him, and referred to her "advances" as a "whisper of desire."
9.On The Sex Lives of College Girls, when Leighton gave Kimberly hormone injections on her "tummy," and Leighton made fun of her childlike innocence.
10.On Saturday Night Live (2022), when Bowen Yang and Aidy Bryant created the most hilarious Weekend Update sketch of all time: Trend Forecasters. Their dramatic performance was funny as hell, especially when they broke character.
11.On New Girl, when Winston believed he was the King of Pranks, but as always, took things just a littleeeeeee too far. 🤣
12.On Parks & Rec, when a gay bar threw Leslie a party for marrying two male penguins, and she celebrated in the most Leslie way possible.
13.On Only Murders in the Building, when Oliver fell apart after his leading man got murdered in the middle of his Broadway show.
14.On Saturday Night Live (2014), when Leslie Jones rapped the funniest verse about bowls in the "Back Home Ballers" musical number.
15.On The Good Place, when Derek could NOT stop saying Jason's name, no matter how hard he tried.
16.On Gilmore Girls, when Paris and Rory were summoned to the headmaster's office because they were fighting. And when asked why, Paris mumbled something ever so brilliant under her breath.
17.On PEN15, when Maya and Anna asked a ouija board who was in the room with them, and why they were there.
18.On The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, when Will couldn't deal with his mom and his fiancée's dad having sex, and overreacted in the most laugh-out-loud way possible.
19.And on The Golden Girls, when Dorothy was completely dumbfounded by Blanche and Rose's late-night activities.