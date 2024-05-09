16 Disturbing Parents Who've Affected Their Children's Lives So Deeply, Their Kids Changed Their Family Values Completely

2. "Growing up, my parents often dismissed my emotions, telling me to 'stop being sensitive' whenever I was upset. I’ve vowed never to minimize my children’s feelings."

—u/JuicyJasmine22

"My 'favorite' line from [my parents] was always, 'Keep crying and I'm going to give you something to cry about.' Now I cannot talk about my feelings without crying. I would always get in trouble for expressing my emotions.

Even now when trying to communicate with my boyfriend, I will cry and he will immediately get defensive. I constantly have to tell him that I'm not upset, I just cannot control it. Then I get frustrated with myself for crying."

—u/musicallyours01