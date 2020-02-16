1. When wasn't afraid to steal wine glasses from restaurants on multiple occasions. AKM-GSI / Splash News 2. When she threw a wad of cash at a producer at the BET Awards because he wouldn't let her make it rain on stage. Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF BET 3. When she responded to Ciara's tweet in the most savage way possible. Twitter: @Bossip / Via Twitter: @Bossip 4. When she demanded excellence from the The Ellen Degeneres Show staff. NBC 5. When she shared her true feelings about being a potential judge on American Idol. Extra 6. When she clapped back at a fan on Instagram for pointing out the pimple on her face. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @commentsbycelebs 7. When Rihanna sent a cease and desist letter to the White House because she didn't support Trump blasting her music at his "tragic rallies." Rihanna @rihanna Not for much longer...me nor my people would ever be at or around one of those tragic rallies, so thanks for the heads up philip! https://t.co/dRgRi06GrJ 12:26 AM - 05 Nov 2018 Reply Retweet Favorite 8. When she gave Seth Meyers love advice the only way she knew how. NBC 9. When she called out her fans for not paying attention during her brilliant performance. Tidal 10. When she royally shut down this reporter's sexist question. AP Archive / Via youtube.com 11. When she tried distracting Kevin Durant during the NBA Finals because she wanted LeBron James to win the game instead. Rob Perez @WorldWideWob Listen: Rihanna yells "BRIIIIIICK!!!" at Durant during free throw, he stares her down twice 😂 (h/t @tshent) 03:14 AM - 02 Jun 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 12. When Riri brought her own flask to the Grammys and lived her best life. CBS 13. When she DRAGGED Helena Bonham Carter to hell and back on The Graham Norton Show. BBC 14. When she revealed she's always been competitive when it comes to fashion. CFDA 15. When she wasn't about these random dudes invading her personal space at the Rolling Loud festival. 🐡 @rihalitea “i need some space back the fuck back” 08:52 PM - 14 Oct 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite 16. When Rihanna went to the Met Gala in 2018 as the freaking POPE and unanimously won the "Fashion and Catholic Imagination" theme. Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images 17. And when she was tired of TMZ reporters following her, so she rolled the window on them. Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF TMZ