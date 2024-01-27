Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    People Revealed The Revolting Things You Should 100% Avoid Doing While Having Sex, And It's Eye-Opening

    "Getting road head. It's really hard to focus on both the road and the head, so there's a chance you'll lose your boner."

    Kayla Yandoli
    by Kayla Yandoli

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Recently, Reddit user browngunwhitebullet asked the community, "What is the one thing that should be avoided while having sex?"

    Reneé Rapp in &quot;The Sex Lives of College Girls&quot;
    HBO

    Welp, folks didn't hold anything back, and got down and dirty about the sex acts that are positively repulsive and should be avoided at all costs.

    Ali Wong and Randall Park in &quot;Always Be My Maybe&quot;
    Netflix

    So, here are some sex acts people believe will ruin your love life forever:

    Note: Some submissions were pulled from this Reddit thread by user ahollyblooms.

    Note: Everyone's sexual experience is different. Not all opinions below reflect a broad view of sex.

    1. "Don't cum in her if she isn't on birth control, unless you want children."

    u/BokuNoMaxi

    "I don't understand why some men can't grasp this damn concept."

    u/overhighlow

    2. "If your dick slips out from your girl, don't try to stick it back in with force (and definitely don't when you're drunk). A buddy of mine did this, and, well...you can imagine the aftermath."

    u/OkMushroom364

    Florence Pugh in &quot;Midsommar&quot;
    A24

    3. "Farting should generally be avoided by most people. I know for some it is a fetish, but I would guess that is a very, very small percentage of people. Pooping during sex would also likely be an even smaller percentage."

    u/enjoy_dont_judge

    4. "Lots of caffeine before the main event. Caffeine flushes electrolytes out of the body — this means you can get muscle cramps from hell. Nothing worse than stopping mid-sex because your leg cramped up (or the dreaded double-butt cheek cramp!)."

    u/NiNj4_C0W5L4Pr

    Beyoncé in her &quot;Partition&quot; music video
    Parkwood / Columbia

    5. "Anything that wasn't talked about beforehand (kink-wise). Make sure everyone's okay with it before you try it or you can really fuck someone up (your daily tip provided by your local nymph)."

    u/Drunken_Grail

    "To build off of this. If you suggest a new kink, go with a term I call 'enthusiastic consent.' If your partner replies with 'that's fine' or 'yeah, okay,' then don't do it. An enthusiastic 'Yes! That sounds amazing' or something similar is okay."

    u/JustRandomNonsence

    6. "Any mention of how your ex did something in bed."

    u/mossgard007

    7. "Spicy foods. It's, 'Omg, I love you!' one moment then, 'Holy shit, everything is on FIRE' the next (and not in a good way)."

    u/WAZLunaBeam

    Jennifer Lawrence on &quot;Hot Ones&quot;
    Complex

    8. "Using a massage gun as a vibrator. Don't try it out, ladies — you'll get bruises, LOL."

    u/linaliciouss

    9. "Reverse cowgirl. From the woman's perspective, it’s a weird combination of all the least fun bits of what should be your fun bits. No eye contact, staring at toe hairs. Yeah, I tried it only once."

    u/kobayashi_maru_fail

    10. "'Sexy,' edible stuff, like chocolate or honey. It's just messy and physically off-putting by the end."

    u/lowercaseknife

    11. "Allowing a dog or cat to be there. That’s just wrong and effed up."

    u/NotBuckarooBonzai

    Maya Rudolph on &quot;Comedy Bang! Bang!&quot;
    Earwolf Media

    12. "Couch cushions that you could sink into."

    u/Life_Patience_6751

    "And satin sheets! They're too slippery."

    u/Electronic-Plum-4472

    13. "Getting road head. It is really hard to focus on both the road and the head, so there’s a chance you’ll lose your boner."

    u/lervington123

    14. "Calling out the wrong name."

    u/LucoaKThe2AHashira

    15. "Cumming on a girl’s face. Porn would have you believe it’s the pinnacle of climax options until you realize you just took your dick out of someone’s mouth or vagina to finish with your own hand. Talk about snatching defeat from the jaws of victory."

    u/Son_Of_Toucan_Sam

    Cardi B on &quot;SNL&quot;
    NBC

    16. "Uninvited guests."

    u/SarcasticlySpeaking

    17. "Your cellphone being on. Once this guy was fuckin' me, and I couldn't say he was bad, so I kept looking at my phone. If you want to focus and have good sex, keep your cellphone away."

    u/Expensive-Item9562

    18. "Trying to spank your wife's ass while she's riding you, completely missing, and smacking yourself in the balls really hard by accident. Instant softy...."

    u/Ok-Gap-3716

    Oprah on &quot;The Oprah Winfrey Show&quot;
    Harpo

    19. "Screaming, 'Oh, daddy, yes!' if you're a man having sex with a woman."

    u/KhadaJhina

    20. And finally, "Doing it up against the wall. It's a hard-ass workout for me when holding her up — plus, it's hard to get the thrusts at the right angle to actually be enjoyable. Best position is 100% doggy style — it's comfortable, it hits just right with the angles, and it gives you a lot of options for extra things to do with your hands to increase pleasure for both partners."

    u/itspieflavor

    Aidy Bryant on &quot;SNL&quot;
    NBC

    Note: Some submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.

    Let's flip the script a wee bit, folks: What's something you *shouldn't* avoid during sex? What turns you the heck on?!

    Share with us in the comments below — the spiciest submissions will be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post!