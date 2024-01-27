5. "Anything that wasn't talked about beforehand (kink-wise). Make sure everyone's okay with it before you try it or you can really fuck someone up (your daily tip provided by your local nymph)."

—u/Drunken_Grail

"To build off of this. If you suggest a new kink, go with a term I call 'enthusiastic consent.' If your partner replies with 'that's fine' or 'yeah, okay,' then don't do it. An enthusiastic 'Yes! That sounds amazing' or something similar is okay."

—u/JustRandomNonsence