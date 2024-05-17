People Confessed Trulyyyyy Baffling Family Secrets They Just Couldn't Hold In Any Longer

2. "When I was young, I always looked up to my older brother (we are kids of WWII parents). My brother served in the Vietnam War, so they were all my heroes. This one time when I was young, I needed a haircut. I was going on an interview for a company that I badly wanted to be a part of. So my oldest brother said he knew someone who could fix me up. I followed him to an apartment complex where I met this beautiful blonde woman who greeted me with a smile and a hug. She was probably one of the most beautiful women from my childhood. My brother entered the kitchen and introduced her to me formally. And, at that moment, I knew my brother was cheating on my sister-in-law."

"Speed it up to just a few days ago. My brother is on his deathbed and is being given his last rights (he's Catholic), and my sister-in-law is there by his bedside. He confesses his infidelity to her, and she did the same thing to him.

Later, as we were leaving, she asked me if I knew my brother had cheated on her. This I will take to my grave — I never said a word."



—Anonymous